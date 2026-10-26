Cocolove Expands Distribution Across Key Markets And Broadens Product Portfolio

CocoLove offers great-tasting coconut water, innovative CocoTaps® tools and fresh coconuts while staying true to its mission of delivering products that are good for people, good for the planet and made to bring a smile.

As CocoLove continues to grow, the company is focused on expanding distribution, increasing brand awareness, building customer loyalty and pursuing additional retail and partnership opportunities.

The coconut water brand adds beverage distribution partners in FL and CA, introduces its first flavored product and reports significant growth in online sales

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CocoLove, a swiftly expanding coconut water brand, is growing its distribution network through new beverage partnerships in Florida and California while broadening its product portfolio with the launch of its first flavored coconut water. The moves reflect the company's focus on expanding market access, building retail and hospitality relationships, and reaching new consumers.CocoLove recently added Eagle Brands, Southern Eagle and Sun Coast Beverage as distribution partners in South Florida, along with Pacific Beverage in Central California. These partnerships are expected to help bring the brand's coconut water products to more consumers through grocery, convenience, hospitality and other accounts.The company's distribution expansion comes alongside significant growth in its direct-to-consumer business. According to Shopify data, CocoLove's monthly online gross sales increased approximately 1,813% between October 2025 and September 2026, while monthly online orders grew approximately 2,473% over the same period.CocoLove also continues to build relationships across retail, foodservice, hospitality and cruise-line channels. The company has reported volume gains across a number of key accounts, as it works to expand access to its products in high-traffic destinations.“What's exciting is seeing consumers discover CocoLove and want to keep coming back,” explained Vinny“CocoVinny” Zaldivar, Founder and CEO of CocoLove.“We're focused on making a great-tasting product, expanding access to more markets and building a brand that earns repeat purchases. Our growth is about more than getting onto shelves. It's about giving consumers a reason to choose CocoLove again.”In September, CocoLove introduced CocoLove Chocolate, its first flavored coconut water. The product combines coconut water with real cocoa, coconut cream and cane sugar, offering a new option for consumers looking for a chocolate-forward take on coconut water. The launch expands the brand's portfolio beyond traditional coconut water while building on its core focus on taste and hydration.Alongside its distribution expansion and product innovation, CocoLove continues to invest in online sales, consumer marketing and experiential partnerships to increase brand awareness and connect with new audiences. The company acquired 2,594 new customers through its online store over the past 12 months, according to Shopify. Data also reveals that nearly 4 in 10 CocoLove buyers are repeat customers.As CocoLove continues to grow, the company is focused on expanding distribution, increasing brand awareness, building customer loyalty and pursuing additional retail and partnership opportunities.Retailers, distributors and potential partners interested in working with CocoLove can learn more at cocolovewater or contact the company directly at....About CocoLoveCocoLove is redefining coconut hydration with products inspired by the taste of a fresh young coconut. Founded in 2013 by Vinny“CocoVinny” Zaldivar, the brand offers great-tasting coconut water, innovative CocoTapstools and fresh coconuts while staying true to its mission of delivering products that are good for people, good for the planet and made to bring a smile. Learn more on Instagram, Facebook and at .

Taylor DeVries

Blaze PR

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CocoLove Expands Distribution Across Key Markets and Broadens Product Portfolio News Provided By Blaze PR October 26, 2026, 23:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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