France To Ease Grid Connection Rules For Solar-Plus-Storage Projects (Up To 25 MW)

The government identifies significant untapped potential in the residential sector, notably through the smart management of heating, domestic hot water and electric vehicle charging. It estimates these measures could cut related energy costs by up to 35%. To unlock this potential, the government plans to tie heat pump subsidies to smart control capabilities starting in 2027.

The government also intends to introduce flexibility requirements for industrial energy metering systems.

Smart Meters and Battery Energy Storage:

The plan calls for greater use of Linky smart meters to manage household electricity consumption. While these meters already support applications such as automated domestic hot water heating, many of their functions remain underutilized. The government plans to encourage their integration with residential energy management systems to boost demand flexibility.

Another measure addresses grid connections for solar PV installations paired with battery energy storage systems. By the end of 2026, the government intends to allow projects with an installed capacity of up to 25 MW to be exempt from the current 17 MW installed-capacity limit, provided their maximum power export to the grid does not exceed 17 MW.

This measure aims to facilitate grid connections for hybrid renewable energy projects, in particular solar-plus-storage installations, without raising their maximum permitted grid injection capacity.

Such facilities will mirror the typical daily solar power generation profile, with output peaking around midday and declining later in the afternoon. The objective is to encourage power suppliers to offer electricity tariffs that incentivise consumers to shift demand to periods when solar power is abundant and low-cost.

About us

Suzhou Maili Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of inverters, chargers, and battery isolators. Having three complete production lines and over 13 years of technical experience. Stable, efficient, innovative and refined is our vision. We have achieved certain results in the modified vehicle industry such as RVs, ambulances, RVs, and industrial supporting industries. More than 200 cooperative enterprises are supporting us to go further and further in this industry. Volkswagen, Jiangling Motors, BYD, and others. PASSPOWER "is derived from the Chinese word" Beyond Energy ", which means" we are in the field of new energy ".