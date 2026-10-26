Micro Switches Serve As Essential Safety Components In Rice Cookers

In mechanical electric rice cookers, the micro switch is the core component for switching between cooking and warming functions. Pressing the cooking button activates the switch, allowing the heating plate to operate. Once the rice is cooked, the temperature control mechanism pops up, disconnecting the micro switch and stopping high-power heating, thereby entering the warming mode.

The upper cover is equipped with a micro switch to monitor the closure status of the pot lid in real time. If the lid is not properly closed, the machine will refuse to heat, preventing high-temperature steam from escaping and causing burns, thereby establishing the first line of defense for kitchen appliance safety kitchen environment, characterized by high temperatures and high humidity, imposes stringent requirements on the moisture resistance and contact reliability of micro switches Electronics Micro Switch, Designed Specifically for Kitchen Appliances:

✔ Long electrical lifespan, stable even after hundreds of thousands of opening and closing cycles✔ Resistant to moisture, high temperature, and steam erosion inside the pot✔ Sensitive triggering, stable action range, suitable for mechanical linkage of the whole machine

About us

Dongnan Electronics Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is located in Yueqing Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, southeast coast of China. It is a professional switch manufacturing enterprise integrating product development, production, sales and after-sales service. Its products cover all parts of the country and more than 50 countries and regions in the world.