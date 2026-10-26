Grand Renovations Explains Who Is Responsible For Permits In Vancouver Tenant Improvement Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)"Commercial construction and tenant improvement."Grand Renovations outlines how permit responsibilities are typically divided among commercial tenants, landlords, designers, engineers and contractors, and why early coordination can help Vancouver tenant improvement projects avoid delays.

VANCOUVER, BC - October 26, 2026 - Grand Renovations ( ), a Vancouver-based residential and commercial general contractor, is highlighting the importance of defining permit responsibilities early in commercial tenant improvement projects.

For businesses renovating offices, restaurants, retail stores, medical and dental clinics, hospitality spaces, fitness facilities and other commercial properties, obtaining the required approvals can involve several parties. Depending on the project, the tenant, landlord, designer, architect, engineer, contractor and municipal authorities may all have a role.

Without clear coordination, businesses can reach the construction stage only to discover that drawings are incomplete, professional input is still required, landlord approvals remain outstanding or the proposed work cannot proceed until additional permits are obtained.

“Construction may be the most visible part of a tenant improvement, but much of the work that determines whether a project moves smoothly happens before demolition begins,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“The permit process needs to be treated as part of the construction plan, not as a separate administrative task.”

There Is Not One Universal Party Responsible for Every Permit

Permit responsibility can vary depending on the municipality, property, lease arrangement and scope of construction.

A commercial tenant may be responsible for obtaining approvals related to its improvements, while the landlord may need to authorize alterations to the building or provide information required for an application.

Design professionals may be responsible for preparing drawings and specifications, while engineers or other consultants may be required for structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection or other specialized components.

The contractor's role can include reviewing the proposed construction scope, coordinating information between project participants and helping ensure that the work being priced and constructed corresponds with the approved documentation.

For this reason, Grand Renovations recommends establishing responsibilities early rather than assuming one participant is automatically managing the entire approval process.

The Construction Scope and Permit Drawings Need to Match

One potential source of problems is a disconnect between what has been designed, what has been submitted for approval and what the contractor is ultimately expected to build.

Changes involving walls, plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, accessibility, fire and life-safety systems or other building components may affect drawings, professional requirements and permits.

If the construction scope changes after drawings have been prepared or submitted, additional coordination or revisions may be necessary.

A contractor involved during pre-construction can review the proposed scope from a construction perspective and identify questions before they become site problems.

Landlord Approval Is Different From Municipal Approval

Commercial tenants should also understand that landlord approval and municipal approval are not necessarily the same thing.

A landlord or property manager may have its own requirements for proposed alterations, contractor documentation, insurance, building access, working hours, protection of common areas and construction procedures.

Municipal authorities, meanwhile, review applicable permit applications and regulatory requirements within their jurisdiction.

Receiving permission from a landlord therefore does not necessarily mean that all permits required for construction have been obtained.

Likewise, obtaining a municipal permit does not eliminate the need to comply with contractual or building-management requirements imposed by the property owner.

Permit Requirements Can Affect the Project Schedule

Commercial construction schedules are often tied to lease commencement dates, rent obligations, business openings, equipment deliveries and staff planning.

If permit requirements are investigated only shortly before the intended construction start, delays can affect more than the contractor's schedule.

Businesses may be paying rent while waiting to begin construction, and a delayed opening can affect revenue and other operational commitments.

Grand Renovations recommends incorporating permit investigation, drawings, professional coordination, landlord review and municipal processing into the project schedule from the beginning.

The objective is to identify the required steps before construction dates are promised.

Pre-Construction Coordination Can Reduce Uncertainty

A coordinated pre-construction process can begin with reviewing the proposed business use, existing property conditions and anticipated renovation scope.

From there, the project team can identify what drawings may be required, whether professional consultants are needed, which approvals need to be obtained and how those requirements affect the preliminary budget and schedule.

For some projects, this process may be relatively straightforward. More complex tenant improvements can require coordination across several disciplines before construction begins.

Early investigation does not eliminate every unexpected condition, but it can reduce avoidable uncertainty and provide the business owner with a more realistic understanding of the path to construction.

The Permit Is Part of the Project

Grand Renovations provides commercial renovation, tenant improvement, pre-construction and permit coordination services throughout Metro Vancouver.

The company's approach is to connect the early planning and approval stages with the construction scope rather than treating them as unrelated processes.

“The permit is the first thing we build,” Mann said.“Before walls, finishes and fixtures, the project needs a clear path from the proposed scope to the drawings, approvals and construction. When those pieces are coordinated early, everyone has a better understanding of what needs to happen next.”

For commercial property owners and tenants, defining responsibilities at the beginning of a tenant improvement can help establish clearer expectations among landlords, consultants, contractors and other project stakeholders.

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver-based general contractor providing residential and commercial renovation and construction services throughout Metro Vancouver. Services include commercial tenant improvements, residential renovations, pre-construction planning, design coordination, permit and approval coordination, project management and construction. The company works across a range of residential and commercial property types, coordinating projects from early planning through construction and completion.