MONSOON Showcases Premium Furniture Hardware At The 140Th Canton Fair

MONSOON to Showcase Premium Furniture Hardware Solutions at the 140th Canton FairGuangzhou, China – MONSOON (Man Sheng International) is thrilled to announce our participation in the upcoming 140th Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair). We warmly invite global buyers, manufacturers, and partners to visit our booths in Guangzhou to explore our latest innovations in furniture hardware.

True to our brand philosophy, "Make trust as nature," we are dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable hardware solutions that elevate furniture design and functionality.

A Comprehensive Range of Hardware SolutionsAt this year's exhibition, MONSOON will present a "Huge Solutions" showcase featuring our extensive catalog of premium products, including:



Hinges & Drawer Slide s: Smooth, durable, and precision-engineered for all types of cabinetry.

Handle s & Edge Bands: Modern aesthetics and flawless finishes to complete any furniture piece.

Wardrobe Storage Hardware: Smart, space-saving systems for modern closets. Kitchen Basket Hardware: Ergonomic and sturdy storage solutions for efficient kitchen organization.

Visit Us at the Canton FairOur team will be attending both phases of the fair. We welcome you to experience our products firsthand and discuss how we can support your business needs.

PHASE 1

Dates: October 15 – 19

Area: Area B

Booth Numbers: 11.1 C45-46 & 11.1 D01-02

PHASE 2

Dates: October 23 – 27

Area: Area B

Booth Numbers: 13.1 D26-27 & 13.1 E20-21

Location: Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China

Let's ConnectWhether you are looking for standard components or custom hardware solutions, our experts are ready to assist you. Scan the QR code at our booth or visit our official website to learn more about our capabilities.

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About MONSOONMONSOON is a leading supplier in the furniture hardware industry, committed to delivering high-quality hinges, slides, handles, edge bands, and comprehensive storage solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, we strive to be your most trusted partner in hardware.