Polish Sejm Speaker: Threat From Russia Is Growing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Czarzasty made the remarks at a convention of the Left party in Rzeszów, Ukrinform reports, citing Polish Radio.

“There is currently no threat of Russian troops entering Poland and war breaking out here. I am not trying to cause panic, but a responsible politician must recognize that, two kilometers from the Polish border, a jet-powered drone struck a locomotive. They must also take note of the fact that we are suddenly seeing drones on the Baltic Sea beaches. They must see all these provocations,” the speaker said.

The Sejm speaker also urged Polish President Karol Nawrocki not to claim that he does not see the growing threat from Russia.

Czarzasty was responding to an interview Nawrocki gave to Rzeczpospolita, in which the Polish president said he“does not see any fundamental change in the level of the Russian threat.”

Poland scrambles military aircraft for second time in response to Russian attack on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned that Russia could escalate tensions before Christmas, including by stepping up acts of sabotage and provocations in Poland.

Photo courtesy of the Press Service of the Polish Sejm