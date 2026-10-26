Partisans Gather Intelligence On Security At Substation In Russian-Occupied Dzhankoi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram.

“The occupiers have integrated Dzhankoi's power grid into the supply system for their military grouping. The Dzhankoi military airfield is located here and is home to the 39th Separate Guards Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Mixed Aviation Division of Russia's 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army. Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters are stationed at the airfield,” the statement said.

The facility is also used to receive military aircraft, store equipment and supply Russian troops.

ATESH noted that the Dzhankoi energy hub has come under attack repeatedly.

Overnight on December 14, 2025, monitoring sources reported a suspected strike and fire at the 330 kV Dzhankoi substation.

In the evening of January 13, 2026, local sources reported that another fire broke out at the substation following an attack, leaving parts of the city and surrounding district without electricity.

Overnight on June 29, the 413th Raid Regiment reported striking the Dzhankoi substation. Overnight on July 3, monitoring sources reported another fire at the facility following a drone attack.

s say they are cutting communication lines around key Moscow data cente

The military airfield has also been targeted. In April 2024, a strike put four S-400 launchers, three radar stations, an air defense command post and the Fundament-M system out of action.

In July 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck repeaters used by Russian Orion unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as weapons and equipment storage facilities.

“Our agents are among those tasked with protecting military facilities in Crimea. That is why Russian air defenses only detect some targets after the explosion,” the ATESH said.

As Ukrinform reported, agents of the ATESH partisan movement destroyed a communications tower near Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, disrupting a repeater that Russian troops used to maintain a stable signal for drone targeting and control.