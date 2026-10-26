Black Unicorn Factory Announces $22.6 Billion 409A Appraisal As AI-Driven Equity Crowdsourcing Challenges Traditional Cash-Based Investing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proposed model connects qualifying services with potential equity compensation, offering an alternative for individuals and businesses facing financial barriers to ownership and growth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Unicorn Factory, Inc., an Arizona-based business accelerator, has publicly announced an existing $22.6 billion valuation appraisal prepared by Transaction Capital LLC, effective December 31, 2025. The announcement comes as the company advances its AI-supported Equity Crowdsourcing model, designed to address two connected financial barriers: individuals who want to build wealth but lack money to invest, and businesses that need professional services but may not have enough cash to pay for them.







Black Unicorn Factory is exploring equity compensation as a potential pathway to business ownership for individuals lacking investment capital and businesses needing services. As AI reshapes work, the model examines broader participation in business growth.

The company calls its task-based approach“Taskvesting,” under which businesses define needed services and compensation terms, with equity subject to completed work, agreements, corporate approvals, and applicable laws. Services may include software development, research, creative work, technical assistance, and operations.

“Capital has traditionally been defined by how much money people can invest,” said founder Johnny Stewart.“We believe it's time to recognize another form of capital: the value people create through their work, talents, and participation.”

Addressing Barriers to Ownership

Traditional investing generally requires disposable income, which many working households lack after covering housing, food, and transportation. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate and could disrupt certain jobs, raising questions about how workers can participate in economic growth.

Equity Crowdsourcing explores an alternative by allowing eligible individuals to contribute skills and services in exchange for equity compensation. Contributors could gain a potential route to ownership without purchasing shares with cash, while businesses could obtain needed services when immediate cash resources are limited. Equity compensation carries risks and does not guarantee financial returns.

How Taskvesting and AI Fit Together

Black Unicorn Factory is exploring AI to support task matching, completion records, workflow monitoring, and compensation documentation. Participating businesses would remain responsible for reviewing work and approving equity awards.

Its broader Follow Me For Equity (FMFE) initiative envisions connecting eligible contributors with businesses and potential ownership opportunities. Following a social media account or promoting securities alone does not automatically qualify someone to receive shares.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how businesses operate,” Stewart said.“We want to explore how that same technology can help change who gets the opportunity to own those businesses.”

Reported Valuation and Future Plans

Black Unicorn Factory reports that Transaction Capital LLC prepared a Section 409A appraisal valuing the company at $22.608 billion as of December 31, 2025, with a fair market value of $292 per common share on a minority, non-marketable basis. The appraisal partly relied on management information and forecasts not independently verified by the firm. This estimate is not public-market capitalization, a transaction price, or a guarantee of returns. Details are available at.

Building on its broader business objectives, the company says it is pursuing a direct listing, targeting completion within 45–60 days, subject to readiness and applicable requirements.

The company's Equity Crowdsourcing concept has also received attention in discussions about AI and business ownership. An October 22, 2026, Forbes contributor article,“AI Is Changing How We Work. Will It Also Change Who Gets To Own?”, examined Stewart's concept. Read the article:

Equity compensation carries risks, including dilution. Any arrangements must comply with applicable laws. Securities Act Rule 701 may apply to eligible private-company compensation arrangements, subject to specific requirements.

About Black Unicorn Factory, Inc.

Black Unicorn Factory, Inc. is an Arizona-based business accelerator focused on business development, strategic partnerships, commercialization, and technology-enabled operations. Founded by Johnny Stewart, the company develops Equity Crowdsourcing, Taskvesting, and AI initiatives to explore alternative approaches to business ownership and equity compensation.

Forward-Looking and Securities Disclaimer

This announcement includes forward-looking statements about proposed initiatives, technology and business objectives. Actual outcomes may differ. Equity awards, if any, are subject to eligibility, company approvals and applicable law. Shares of private companies may be illiquid, diluted or lose value. This release is informational and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, securities.

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