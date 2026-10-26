England Forward Harry Kane Wins Ballon D'or

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best footballer of the 2025/26 season, according to French magazine France Football. The award ceremony was held in London.

Last season, Kane scored 61 goals and provided seven assists in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich. He won the German Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal with the club, finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer and claimed the European Golden Shoe.

Representing England, the forward won bronze at the World Cup, scoring six goals and providing one assist in seven matches at the tournament.