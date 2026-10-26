Beyond Installation: Bitwatt Sets Out To Reshape Business Energy Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Under the promise“Your always-on intelligent energy partner”, BitWatt combines fully managed operations for Australian businesses with a direct partner model designed to share more value with those delivering projects.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitWatt is positioning itself as a disruptor in Australia's commercial and industrial energy market, with an approach that changes both the service customers receive after installation and how value is shared across the supply chain.

Its central proposition,“Your always-on intelligent energy partner”, puts an ongoing service relationship at the heart of the business. The company combines AI-driven optimisation with a dedicated team of energy specialists to monitor, manage and adapt energy systems as customer needs and market conditions change.

BitWatt will showcase the approach at All-Energy Australia in Melbourne on 28–29 October 2026.









For businesses investing in solar and battery storage, the challenge continues after equipment is installed. A system can be working as designed while its charging schedule no longer suits a site's electricity tariff or operating hours. Changes in solar generation and demand also affect when stored energy is most useful.

BitWatt says its platform analyses electricity prices, weather, generation and demand to inform operating decisions, while specialists align strategies with each customer's requirements.

The“always-on” proposition brings those capabilities together as a fully managed service. Customers receive ongoing monitoring, optimisation and expert support, reducing the need to manage complex energy decisions in-house.

Support includes remote monitoring, a 24/7 service hotline, local teams and spare parts. The intended benefits are less day-to-day work for customers, lower electricity costs and more reliable system operation, with results depending on site conditions, tariffs and system configuration.









BitWatt's ambition to reshape the market also extends to the commercial relationships behind each project.

The company's ambition to reshape the market also extends to its partner model. BitWatt works directly with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors and installers, combining its energy solutions and fully managed operations with support for sales and project delivery.

BitWatt says this model gives partners greater scope for stronger margins, supported by direct access to its solutions, training, design assistance, and installation and commissioning guidance. Combining project delivery with ongoing energy management also helps partners offer a more competitive service and maintain customer relationships after handover.

For battery system integrators, the opportunity lies in pairing equipment with continuing optimisation to improve customer value. Electricity retailers and virtual power plant operators are also potential partners, subject to technical and commercial arrangements.









The company describes Australia as a long-term market. According to BitWatt, its establishment in Melbourne was publicly welcomed by Lord Mayor Nick Reece, and it participated in the city's 11th Chunhui Innovation Forum to discuss intelligent energy operations.

At stand N135 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, BitWatt will demonstrate what its“always-on intelligent energy partner” proposition means in practice: continuing service for customers and a closer, more rewarding relationship with delivery partners.

Contact

Website:

LinkedIn:

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: