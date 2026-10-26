AI X Network Announces Knovatwin To Turn Books Into Courses Taught By Digital Twins

AI X Network introduces KnovaTwin to turn books and professional expertise into interactive courses taught by Digital Twins.

KnovaTwin supports NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 Lightning for course text generation. Free NVIDIA hosted API access is for testing and prototyping only; NVIDIA trial terms, rate limits and KnovaTwin plan terms apply.

CCR provides the strategy framework across 15 chapters and 12 case studies. KnovaTwin extends the learning through Digital Twin courses.

Matt Fok, Founder of AI X Network and author of The Community Capital Revolution, on making practical AI education accessible to every community.

First 25 qualifying print buyers across both editions: paperback includes a 30-day KnovaTwin trial; hardcover includes a three-month trial and one-year BookExpo365 AI Smart Booth, powered by HE365. Verification and availability apply.

KnovaTwin supports NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 Lightning and selected Kimi and DeepSeek open models for course text generation.

- Matt Fok, Founder of AI X Network and Author of CCR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI X Network announced expanded capabilities for KnovaTwin, its AI Knowledge Twin platform that helps authors, founders and experts turn books and professional knowledge into interactive courses taught by their own Digital Twins.

The first 25 qualifying print buyers of The Community Capital Revolution (CCR) can request extended KnovaTwin trials. Hardcover buyers also receive a one-year AI Smart Booth on BookExpo365, powered by HE365.

“The best way to democratize AI adoption is to make practical AI education accessible to every community through always-on courses taught by AI Digital Twins-helping people turn knowledge into action,” said Matt Fok, Founder of AI X Network and Author of The Community Capital Revolution (CCR).

From expertise to an ongoing learning experience

KnovaTwin addresses a practical challenge: helping experts share their knowledge beyond the hours they can personally teach. Authors can extend their ideas into structured lessons, quizzes and conversations that help learners understand and apply what they know.

For course text generation, KnovaTwin supports NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 Lightning, along with selected Kimi and DeepSeek open models, to generate course outlines, lessons and quizzes. Authors retain control over reviewing, refining and approving their content.

The Digital Twin presents the expert's knowledge in their voice and answers learners' questions, supporting continued learning beyond a book, workshop or event.

CCR provides the strategy for putting knowledge into action

Across 15 chapters and 12 case studies, CCR provides a strategy framework and action plan for building stronger organizations through shared knowledge, trusted relationships and collaboration. Readers learn to identify overlooked community resources and develop practical growth actions.

KnovaTwin helps apply that thinking by turning individual expertise into learning experiences others can access and use.

This supports Community Super Intelligence: people combining their knowledge, experience and relationships with AI to discover opportunities and coordinate action. Human judgment guides decisions.

Special CCR book buyer bonuses

The first 25 qualifying print buyers across both editions combined can request:

Paperback: A 30-day complimentary KnovaTwin trial to explore creating course outlines, lessons and quizzes from their own expertise.

Hardcover: A three-month complimentary KnovaTwin trial, plus a one-year AI Smart Booth on BookExpo365, powered by HE365.

The AI Smart Booth includes an AI Digital Twin and AI Matchmaking to help visitors explore the author's expertise and connect authors with relevant prospects and referral partners.

Buy Paperback - 30-Day KnovaTwin Trial

Buy Hardcover - Three-Month Trial + One-Year AI Smart Booth

After purchasing, email... with the Amazon order confirmation and book format to request the applicable bonus. Purchase verification and availability apply.

About KnovaTwin

KnovaTwin is the AI Knowledge Twin platform from AI X Network. It combines AI-assisted course creation, Digital Twin instruction and learner Q&A to make expertise accessible beyond live teaching sessions. KnovaTwin belongs to the 365 Family Network alongside StoryByte365 for book-based mini-dramas, BookExpo365 for author exhibitions and connections, and HE365 for year-round communities.

About AI X Network

Founded by CCR author Matt Fok, AI X Network builds an integrated AI ecosystem connecting demand, knowledge and talent, helping communities engage, learn and collaborate throughout the year.

Media contact

Matt Fok

Founder, AI X Network

Author, The Community Capital Revolution

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Matt Fok

AI X Network

+1 888-718-5333

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AI X Network Announces KnovaTwin to Turn Books into Courses Taught by Digital Twins News Provided By AI X Network October 26, 2026, 23:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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