15Kv 600A Deadbreak Tee Tap Connectors Serve Key Power Distribution Needs

MENAFN - GetNews) Yueqing City, Zhejiang Province, China-October 26, 2026

If you work on medium-voltage underground distribution projects, you will inevitably run into cable tapping work. Most field crews try to avoid cutting the main cable trunk just to add a branch, and this is exactly where a tee tap connector comes into play. Our 15kV & 24kV 600A deadbreak tee tap connector was developed specifically for this on-site branching requirement, and it has become a standard cable accessory for many urban grid renovation jobs these years.

We picked prefabricated EPDM rubber as the main insulating and semi-conductive material, not just because it meets standard electrical parameters. Field feedback tells us this material holds up far better in damp, buried soil conditions; it resists ozone aging and keeps stable insulation performance after years of underground service. The outer semi-conductive layer forms continuous shielding with the cable's own screen, so the whole assembly stays reliably grounded during operation. We also added an integrated stress cone inside the body to smooth out electric field concentration, which greatly cuts down partial discharge faults that often happen at cable joints on site.

For the conductive connection part, we use tin-plated copper double-head bolts to lock the connector body tight. We keep two options for crimp lugs: copper and aluminum, so installers can match them to different cable conductors without ordering extra adapters. We reserved built-in voltage test points on the housing. When paired with live-line indicators, technicians can quickly check if the line is energized during routine patrols, which makes field maintenance much safer.

Every full kit comes with all the parts needed for one standard installation, no missing pieces to hold up construction progress. Inside the package you will find the tee tap main body, crimp lugs, bushing extender, adaptor, double-head locking screws, hex wrench, cleaning wipes and silicone lubricant. We also offer a 200A insulating protective cap as an optional spare part. Every shipment includes a printed installation sheet and factory test certificate, so site supervisors can file the paperwork right away.

Our model coding follows this simple rule: ATIIT – [Conductor cross section] / 600 – [Voltage class]. The number 600 refers to the continuous rated current of 600A, and this single unit works for both 15kV and 24kV medium voltage networks, covering most box transformer and RMU connection scenarios.

Contractors and utility engineers prefer this deadbreak style for one practical reason: separable connection. When you need to rework branches, isolate circuits or carry out maintenance, you can split the tee tap safely with the power cut off. There is no need to re-make the whole cable joint, which can save half a day's labour on site compared with permanent glued joints.

We run strict batch testing before every delivery. We carry out partial discharge and sealing tests on finished products to match international tender standards. If you are sourcing a reliable tee tap connector for your underground power distribution project, send over your cable cross-section and voltage requirements. We can lock in the correct size and send you technical drawings for your project review.

About us

ANHUANG is a modern company of professional design and manufacture of 3.6kV to 40.5kV Medium Voltage cable accessories, terminal joint, electric components and whole set cabinet. We have our professional technical team to design and make the mold by ourselves, that helps customer to do OEM or ODM. We established in the year of 2004, we started our business in high voltage fuses, and then we started to produce lightning arrester and cable connectors. Also, we grow up in a high speed development of our company because of our high-quality control and highly efficient management. Now our goods provide to most companies in China and export to many other countries, such as Italy, USA, Russia, etc.