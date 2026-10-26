F2 Series Inline Filters Deliver Filtration Solutions For Fluid Systems

Today, the scenarios for installing fluid piping systems have become increasingly diverse; many sites face challenges such as limited installation space or densely packed pipeline layouts. Traditional filters, being relatively large in size, not only pose installation constraints but also make routine maintenance quite inconvenient.

Hikelok has strategically optimized its structural design and product positioning, launching the F2 Series Inline Filters. Featuring a simple, compact design, these filters balance practical performance with cost-effectiveness, making them perfectly suited for use in various conventional clean fluid piping systems.

1. Brief Analysis of Structural Principles

Figure: Schematic diagram of the filter's internal flow path and components; key components such as the inlet, outlet, and filter element are indicated.

The F2 series features a classic inline integrated design, with its inlet and outlet arranged in a straight, coaxial configuration – perfectly aligning with conventional pipeline routing layouts and ensuring seamless, intuitive installation and connection. The interior incorporates a positioning spring assembly that securely clamps the filter element, effectively absorbs the impact forces generated by fluid flow, prevents any displacement or vibration of the filter element, and ensures more stable and reliable operation of the entire filtration system.

2. Detailed Technical Specifications

3. Product Performance Specifications

3.1 Compact and Small

Abandoning complex and redundant structures, the design is streamlined and lightweight, without occupying too much pipeline space. It can easily cope with special installation environments such as narrow installation areas and densely arranged pipelines, perfectly solving the problem of traditional filters being difficult to install and greatly improving the overall flexibility of pipeline matching.

3.2 Support reverse flushing

The device supports reverse flow flushing function. After the filter element accumulates impurities and becomes blocked due to long-term use, there is no need to disassemble the device and detach it from the pipeline. Simply change the flow direction of the medium to complete impurity cleaning and quickly restore normal filtration efficiency. Not only does it reduce the loss of accessories caused by disassembly and assembly, but it also shortens the downtime for equipment maintenance.

4. Product Series Selection Differentiation

About us

Founded in China in 2011, Sailuoke Fluid Equipment Inc. is a factory mainly engaged in the manufacture of instrumentation fittings and valves. Since its development, it has accumulated more than many years of experience in the manufacture of instrumentation fittings and valves.

We have rich application experience in aerospace, petroleum and petrochemical, nuclear power, natural gas, hydrogen energy, semiconductor, laboratory, photovoltaic, LCD panel, pharmaceutical and other fields, so our fluid experts can answer your questions professionally and timely!