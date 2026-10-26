Levoit Launches Classic Tower Fan Range In Australia Ahead Of Summer

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit launched its Classic Tower Fan range in Australia, featuring 42-inch Classic Pro Smart Tower Fan and 36-inch Classic Tower Fan for the coming summer season.

Combining a slim tower design with temperature-sensing technology and convenient controls, both models offer an alternative to traditional fan designs for contemporary Australian homes.

A Modern Alternative to Traditional Fans

Unlike conventional fan designs with a prominent circular fan head, Levoit's tower fans feature a slim, vertical profile designed to fit neatly into home environments. Their streamlined form offers a practical option for households looking to balance everyday cooling with their available living space.

Both models feature integrated temperature sensors that detect changes in room temperature and automatically adjust fan speed in supported operating modes, reducing the need for constant manual adjustments.

Convenient Control, Tailored to Your Needs

Both tower fans feature an LED display panel and remote control, allowing users to adjust settings conveniently. The 42-inch Classic Pro Smart Tower Fan also supports smartphone app control, providing an additional way to manage cooling settings.

Both models offer four operating modes - Normal, Turbo, Auto and Advanced Sleep Mode - alongside 12 fan speeds, giving users flexibility to tailor airflow to different preferences and routines.







For households seeking powerful airflow, both models reach speeds of up to 7.9 metres per second. The 42-inch Classic Pro also features 90-degree wide-angle oscillation to distribute airflow across a broader area.

With two sizes and different control options, Levoit gives Australian households more ways to personalise their cooling experience as summer approaches.

For product information and availability, visit Levoit's official Australian website or its Amazon store.

About Levoit

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, tower fans, humidifiers and other appliances.

In Australia, the brand is also available through its official online store and leading retailers including Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman.

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

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