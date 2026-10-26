Presidio Wins Global Innovation Partner Of The Year At Cisco Partner Summit 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ---- Presidio has been named Global Innovation Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2026. Cisco's Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways. Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, Partner Summit Global Awards are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.

“It's my pleasure to recognize Presidio as the 2026 Global Innovation Partner of the Year,” said Tim Coogan, SVP, Global Partner Sales, Cisco.“Through their commitment to partnership and their ability to deliver customer outcomes that matter, Presidio is proof that when we invest in each other's success and stay focused on our shared goals, everybody wins.”

About Presidio

Presidio works with organizations to turn ambition into progress, bringing together AI, security, networking, and lifecycle with services as the thread that ties them into one integrated customer outcome. We believe the most powerful technology starts with people, which is why we help customers use AI to enhance human potential, streamline work, and create better experiences for employees and customers alike. From strategy through execution, one Presidio team works alongside customers to build solutions today for tomorrow's opportunities. With 20+ years of experience, 7,000+ engagements, and 4,200+ team members worldwide, Presidio helps companies clarify, realize, and scale technology the right way. Learn more at presidio.com.



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