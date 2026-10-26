ATS Mechanical Welcomes O.C. Mcdonald Team, Strengthening Bay Area Operations

ATS Mechanical, a San Jose-based commercial mechanical contractor, welcomes O.C. McDonald professionals to its growing team, strengthening its HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical construction expertise across the Bay Area.

The addition brings together decades of HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical expertise, expanding ATS Mechanical's team and capabilities across the Bay Area.

- James Lowder, CEO, ATS MechanicalSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATS Mechanical today announced that professionals from O.C. McDonald are joining the company, strengthening its team and supporting continued growth in mechanical construction and service across the Bay Area.Founded in San Jose in 1906, O.C. McDonald has a history spanning more than a century in HVAC, plumbing, and process piping. The incoming team brings experience shaped by that history to ATS Mechanical, which has grown since 1984 from an HVAC service business into a full-service mechanical contractor. The addition brings together experience from two established Bay Area mechanical contracting teams, building on their shared commitment to quality workmanship, customer relationships, and the communities they serve.“A company's reputation is built by the people who show up and do the work,” said James Lowder, CEO of ATS Mechanical.“O.C. McDonald has a long history in this community, and we respect the people who helped build it. We're proud to welcome them to ATS and look forward to what we'll accomplish together.”The incoming employees will join ATS Mechanical's existing team and work under the ATS Mechanical name. Their arrival supports the company's focus on investing in its people and increasing the depth of experience available to customers, from construction projects through ongoing building operations.About ATS MechanicalATS Mechanical is a family-owned mechanical contractor based in San Jose, California. Founded in 1984, the company provides commercial HVAC, plumbing, controls, construction, and service, supporting customers from project planning and installation through ongoing maintenance. Learn more at .

Laura Long

ATS Mechanical

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ATS Mechanical Welcomes O.C. McDonald Team, Strengthening Bay Area Operations News Provided By ATS Mechanical October 26, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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