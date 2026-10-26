Elite Wellness Details Integrated Chiropractic And Functional Medicine In Tyler, TX

A treatment room at Elite Wellness in Tyler, Texas, where Dr. Robert Weaver provides one-on-one chiropractic care.

Dr. Robert Weaver, D.C., founder of Elite Wellness in Tyler, Texas.

The reception area and in-office supplement dispensary at Elite Wellness on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

Elite Wellness logo.

Tyler, Texas practice unites chiropractic, Applied Kinesiology, DNA testing and functional medicine under one provider.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Wellness, a natural health and chiropractic practice in Tyler, Texas, is detailing the integrated, single-provider care model it has developed over more than 11 years of serving East Texas patients. The model brings chiropractic care, Applied Kinesiology, clinical nutrition and Nutrition Response Testing, DNA testing, functional health testing, functional medicine, health coaching, and wellness membership plans together in one office, with every patient visit handled personally by founder Dr. Robert Weaver, D.C.The practice is located at 7925 S Broadway Ave, Suite 810, in Tyler, and sees patients from Tyler and surrounding East Texas communities, including Whitehouse, Bullard, Lindale, and Longview. Elite Wellness operates as a solo practice by design. According to the practice, Dr. Weaver conducts each patient's intake, adjustments, supplement review, and follow-up visits himself, rather than dividing care among associates or assistants.That structure sets Elite Wellness apart from the multi-provider clinic format common in chiropractic and wellness care, where patients may see different practitioners from one visit to the next. Under the Elite Wellness model, the same practitioner who reviews a patient's health history also interprets test results, performs chiropractic adjustments, recommends nutritional support, and tracks progress over time.One Practitioner From First Visit to Follow-UpElite Wellness reports that a new patient's first visit is a full hour with Dr. Weaver. During that appointment, the patient walks through his or her health history, current symptoms, previous approaches, supplements already in use, and personal health goals. The intent, according to the practice, is to develop a working picture of how different factors may be interacting before any care plan is recommended.The practice describes its philosophy as a root-cause approach. Rather than addressing a single complaint in isolation, Dr. Weaver evaluates spinal health, nutrition, digestive function, stress load, sleep, and hormonal factors as connected parts of the same system. Care plans are then built around the individual patient rather than a preset protocol. Some patients, the practice notes, come in primarily for chiropractic adjustments, while others pursue deeper nutritional work, functional testing, or ongoing coaching.Continuity is a central part of that approach. Because a single provider manages each case, patients do not need to re-explain their history to a new practitioner at each appointment, and changes in symptoms, test results, or supplement response are reviewed by the same person who designed the original plan.How Chiropractic Care Fits Into the ModelChiropractic care remains the structural foundation of the practice. Chiropractic adjustments are hands-on spinal manipulations intended to restore proper joint alignment and motion and to reduce nerve interference. At Elite Wellness, chiropractic care is offered both as traditional manual adjustment and through the Activator Technique, a low-force, instrument-assisted method that delivers targeted adjustments using a small handheld device.The Activator Technique is commonly used for patients who are new to chiropractic care, those with specific sensitivities, and those who prefer a lighter adjustment style. Offering both methods allows the adjustment approach to be matched to the patient's comfort level and condition.Elite Wellness views spinal health as connected to nervous system function throughout the body, which is why chiropractic care is integrated with the practice's nutritional and functional medicine services rather than offered as a stand-alone treatment for back pain.Applied Kinesiology and Nutrition Response TestingTwo of the assessment methods used at Elite Wellness are Applied Kinesiology and Nutrition Response Testing. Both are manual muscle-testing methods used by some chiropractors and natural health practitioners.Applied Kinesiology is a system developed within the chiropractic profession that uses manual muscle testing to evaluate structural, chemical, and neurological factors. At Elite Wellness, Dr. Weaver uses Applied Kinesiology to help identify where imbalances may be occurring and to guide decisions about chiropractic care and nutritional support.Nutrition Response Testing is a non-invasive clinical nutrition assessment that also relies on muscle testing. The practice uses it to help determine which nutritional support a patient may need and in what order of priority. Elite Wellness describes the goal as replacing generic supplement regimens with targeted recommendations specific to the individual.Applied Kinesiology and Nutrition Response Testing are considered complementary and alternative methods, and they are not substitutes for diagnostic evaluation by a medical physician. Elite Wellness uses them alongside patient history, functional testing, and clinical evaluation as part of its broader assessment process.DNA Testing and Functional Health TestingElite Wellness also offers laboratory-based testing designed to add objective data to the care planning process.The practice's DNA testing services are designed to provide information on how a patient's genetic tendencies may relate to nutrient metabolism, detoxification pathways, stress response, hormone regulation, and inflammation. Unlike consumer ancestry tests, health-focused genetic testing in a clinical setting is used to inform nutrition, supplementation, and lifestyle recommendations. According to the practice, most DNA testing at Elite Wellness begins with a saliva or cheek-swab sample collected in the Tyler office. Dr. Weaver then reviews the resulting genetic report with the patient in plain language and incorporates the findings into the patient's care plan.Functional health testing is the broader category of targeted testing used to evaluate nutritional status, hormonal markers, digestive function, and related areas. Elite Wellness offers individual assessments such as zinc testing and omega-3 testing as part of this service. Functional testing is often sought by patients who report persistent symptoms despite standard lab results that fall within normal reference ranges. The results give Dr. Weaver additional data points when building or adjusting a care plan.Functional Medicine as the Organizing FrameworkFunctional medicine provides the framework that connects the practice's services. Functional medicine is an approach to health care that examines how the body's systems interact, with the goal of identifying underlying contributors to chronic or recurring health concerns rather than managing each symptom separately.At Elite Wellness, functional medicine involves evaluating hormones, gut health, the nervous system, nutrition, inflammation, and lifestyle as a connected whole. Information from patient history, Applied Kinesiology, Nutrition Response Testing, DNA testing, and functional health testing is combined to shape recommendations for nutrition, supplementation, chiropractic care, and daily habits.Common Concerns Patients Bring to the PracticeAccording to Elite Wellness, the health concerns patients most often bring to the practice include digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, and food sensitivities; chronic stress and its effects on energy and recovery; poor sleep; and symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance, including fatigue, stubborn weight, mood changes, and brain fog. Many patients also seek chiropractic care for back and neck discomfort and later explore the practice's nutritional and functional medicine services.For each of these areas, the practice combines its assessment methods with chiropractic care, clinical nutrition, and lifestyle guidance. Elite Wellness notes that many of its patients arrive after trying elimination diets, over-the-counter products, or other approaches without finding the answers they were looking for.Clinical Nutrition and an In-Office DispensaryClinical nutrition is a core component of care at Elite Wellness. The practice maintains an in-office dispensary of more than 100 professional-grade supplement products, allowing patients to leave appointments with recommended products rather than a list to locate on their own.The dispensary includes whole-food-based nutritional products from Standard Process, formulas from Ortho Molecular, and a selection of herbal medicines for patients who prefer plant-based options. Products cover areas such as digestive support, hormone balance, stress and adrenal support, sleep, mineral balance, vitamin D, and immune function. For reordering between visits, Elite Wellness works with Fullscript, an online professional supplement platform, so established patients can have products shipped directly to their homes.Supplement recommendations at Elite Wellness are tied to each patient's assessment results rather than general wellness trends. The practice's position is that supplementation should fill specific gaps that diet and lifestyle alone are not addressing.Health Coaching and Wellness MembershipTo support patients between appointments, Elite Wellness offers health coaching and wellness membership plans. The practice's view is that lasting health changes are largely built between visits, through consistent habits in nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management, and supplementation.Health coaching at Elite Wellness provides regular check-ins, accountability, and plan adjustments based on how a patient is progressing in daily life. Coaching sessions typically focus on whatever is interfering with progress at the time, such as a nutrition plan that does not fit a patient's schedule or a sleep routine that is not working. Health coaching is available as a stand-alone service and is also built into the practice's membership plans.Wellness memberships are available in monthly and annual formats. Membership provides regularly scheduled access to Dr. Weaver, priority scheduling, and integrated health coaching. The practice designed the program for patients managing chronic concerns, those working toward a specific health goal such as better sleep or sustainable weight management, and those who want consistent, preventive care rather than visits only when symptoms flare.What to Consider When Choosing a Chiropractic or Functional Medicine ProviderFor East Texas residents researching chiropractic or functional medicine options, several practical questions can help clarify whether a practice is a good fit.Patients may want to ask who will provide care at each visit, since some clinics rotate patients among multiple practitioners while others, such as Elite Wellness, assign care to a single provider. It is also reasonable to ask what assessment methods a practice uses, how test results are explained, and how those results translate into a specific plan.Prospective patients may also want to understand how long initial appointments last, whether a practice offers ongoing support between visits, and how supplement recommendations are determined. Patients with significant or worsening symptoms, or those who take prescription medications, should continue to coordinate with their primary care physician or medical specialists, and should share their full medication list with any practitioner recommending supplements.A Practitioner's Path to Natural Health CareDr. Weaver came to chiropractic through an unconventional route. Before attending chiropractic school, he spent years in restaurant management and earned a business degree. According to the practice, that background shaped his focus on clear communication, efficient operations, and building a practice patients return to over the long term.After completing his chiropractic education and clinical training, Dr. Weaver founded Elite Wellness in Tyler with the goal of combining chiropractic, functional medicine, and clinical nutrition under one roof and one provider. The practice states that its patient base has grown through long-term relationships, with many patients continuing care with Dr. Weaver for years.Serving Tyler and East TexasElite Wellness is located on South Broadway Avenue, one of Tyler's main commercial corridors, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (903) 705-6121, by emailing..., or through the practice's online booking system.Although its only office is in Tyler, Elite Wellness sees patients who travel from communities across East Texas, including Whitehouse, Bullard, Lindale, Flint, Frankston, Van, and Longview. The practice is currently accepting new patients.Additional information about Elite Wellness, its services, and its care model is available at .About Elite WellnessElite Wellness is a natural health and chiropractic practice located at 7925 S Broadway Ave, Suite 810, Tyler, Texas 75703. Founded by Dr. Robert Weaver, D.C., the practice has served Tyler and East Texas for more than 11 years. Elite Wellness provides chiropractic care, including the Activator Technique; Applied Kinesiology; clinical nutrition and Nutrition Response Testing; DNA testing; functional health testing; functional medicine; health coaching; and monthly and annual wellness memberships. Every patient receives one-on-one care directly from Dr. Weaver. The practice maintains an in-office dispensary of more than 100 professional-grade supplement products. For more information, call (903) 705-6121, email..., or visit .

Dr. Robert Weaver

Elite Wellness

+1 (903) 705-6121

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Elite Wellness Details Integrated Chiropractic and Functional Medicine in Tyler, TX News Provided By Quick Strike Media October 26, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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