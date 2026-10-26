Drinking Tequila names TROPA Reposado the leading pick among 15 sipping tequilas, following No. 1 rankings from Next Luxury and Luxury Lifestyle this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drinking Tequila, the tequila education and brand discovery site, has published 15 Of The Best Sipping Tequilas Worth Taking Your Time With (2026 Guide). The guide covers fifteen bottles across blanco, reposado, añejo and extra añejo. Each bottle gets a specific reason to be on the list, and each entry tells readers who should look somewhere else.

Read the full guide to the best sipping tequilas of 2026: listicle/best-sipping-tequilas-2026/

TROPA Reposado ($160) is ranked No. 1. The guide picked it for its oak-driven profile of vanilla, hazelnut and cinnamon.

"A sipping tequila should still taste like agave after it comes out of the barrel," said Elena Milech, Culture and Place Editor at Drinking Tequila. "TROPA Reposado does that. Three months in American oak adds vanilla, hazelnut and caramel, and you can still taste the agave underneath. That balance is why it's first on our list."

The other picks are matched to specific tastes. Fortaleza Blanco for traditional agave character. G4 Blanco for mineral-led sipping. Cascahuín Tahona Blanco for exploring tahona production. Tequila Ocho Plata for terroir. El Tesoro Añejo for agave and mature oak. Siete Leguas Reposado for classic reposado tradition. Volans Blanco for water and texture. Mijenta Blanco for fruit and floral character. LALO Blanco for new blanco drinkers. Alto Canto High Proof Blanco for higher-proof exploration. Arette Clásico Reposado for everyday value. Tres Agaves Organic Blanco for a versatile organic pour. Don Julio 1942 for a rich celebration pour. Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia for an oak-forward extra añejo.

The list is not a blind tasting or a scored competition. Drinking Tequila built it from documented production details, producer-stated tasting notes and a deliberate mix of styles, so every major style has a pick it can defend. Nine of the fifteen bottles are blancos, which reflects the guide's view that unaged tequila deserves a place on the sipping shelf.

TROPA Reposado is made from 100% blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco at NOM 1412 and rested three months in American oak. The producer's notes start with cinnamon, hazelnut and vanilla on the nose, then move to roasted hazelnut and caramelized oak on the palate before a slow finish. A functional mushroom blend is used during distillation. The tequila comes in a hand-cast ceramic mushroom vessel with one of four collectible caps: Scarlet, Skye, Moss or Midas.

"The bottle gets people to pick it up. The pour is why it ranked," Milech said. "We tell readers to judge TROPA on what's in the glass and treat the ceramic as a bonus."

The guide also says where TROPA isn't the right fit. Readers who prefer the bright, vegetal taste of unaged agave are told to start with one of the blancos instead. Readers who like TROPA's direction but want more time in oak are pointed to Siete Leguas Reposado, which ages about eight months, or El Tesoro Añejo, which ages two to three years.

Along with the rankings, the guide covers the basics of buying and drinking sipping tequila. "100% blue weber agave" on a label tells you where the sugar came from. It does not guarantee quality. The NOM number tells you which distillery made the tequila. It does not tell you whether anything was added. The guide lays out the legal minimum aging for each class: none for blanco, two months for reposado, one year for añejo and three years for extra añejo. Añejo and extra añejo must age in barrels of 600 liters or smaller. For tasting, it recommends a copita or Glencairn glass, a one-ounce pour at room temperature, and a few drops of water if a higher-proof bottle runs hot.

The Drinking Tequila ranking is TROPA's third No. 1 of 2026. Next Luxury named TROPA Best Overall Premium Tequila in 10 Best Premium Tequilas in 2026. Luxury Lifestyle scored TROPA 84.75 out of 100 and named it Best Overall Tequila Brand in 10 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping in 2026.

"The best sipping tequila is the one that matches what you already like," Milech said. "If oak and vanilla are your thing, start with TROPA. If you want agave first, start with a blanco and work outward. Pour an ounce, take your time and decide for yourself."

About TROPA Tequila

TROPA is a 100% agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, made at NOM 1412. A functional mushroom blend is used during distillation. TROPA Reposado rests about three months in American oak and has notes of hazelnut, vanilla, oak, caramel and cinnamon. It is bottled in a hand-cast ceramic mushroom vessel under one of four collectible caps: Scarlet, Skye, Moss or Midas. Recent recognition includes No. 1 rankings in Drinking Tequila's Best Sipping Tequilas of 2026 guide, Next Luxury's 10 Best Premium Tequilas in 2026 and Luxury Lifestyle's 10 Best Tequila Brands for Sipping in 2026.

About Drinking Tequila

Drinking Tequila publishes tequila education, brand profiles and buying guides to help readers explore tequila and make informed choices. Drinking Tequila is owned and operated by TROPA Tequila, and this relationship is disclosed wherever TROPA is featured.

Please enjoy responsibly. Must be 21 or older.

Daniel Ruiz

Drinking Tequila

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TROPA Reposado Ranked No. 1 in Drinking Tequila's Best Sipping Tequilas of 2026 Guide News Provided By All Star Digital October 26, 2026, 22:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.