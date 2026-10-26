LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Enterprise Resource Planning System Surprises, CEO Departure Shares Trade Sharply Lower Again HBSS

Previously, on July 30, 2026 shares fell $3.79 (-14%) when LKQ investors partially glimpsed the company's ERP implementation problems but were assured operational processes had normalized.

The developments and severe market reactions have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman open an investigation into whether LKQ has been sufficiently transparent about its ERP implementation.



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LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Investigation:

LKQ is a global distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in vehicle repairs and maintenance. Europe is one of three LKQ operating segments and accounted for 46% of the company's total revenue during 2025.

The investigation's focus is on the propriety of LKQ's transparency about successfully implementing its ERP in Europe.

On April 30, 2026, when the company held its Q1 2026 earnings call, management said,“we executed a planned ERP migration in one of our key European markets, which was completed during the first week of April” and“we approached it with deliberate execution.” The price of LKQ shares slightly rose that day.

Three months later, investors learned more. On July 30, 2026, LKQ announced its results for Q2 2026 and revealed that its Europe business fell short because of problems with its ERP implementation in Germany. During the earnings call, management disclosed“the implementation created disruption” and“[t]he customer impact lingered longer[.]” Management nonetheless assured investors that“[t]he system performance has improved, and operational processes have normalized.”

The market quickly sent the price of LKQ shares down 14% the same day.

Then, on October 23, 2026, the company made a set of startling disclosures when it announced its Q3 2026 results.

The market's reaction was severe, sending LKQ shares down 22%. In just three months, between July 29, 2026 and October 23, 2026, over $2.2 billion of the company's market capitalization has been wiped out.

“We're focused on the potential disparity between LKQ's assurances about the ERP migration versus what investors learned on October 23,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in LKQ and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LKQ should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...