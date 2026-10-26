Culver City Film Festival 2026: Screening Independent Films In Style At The Lumiere Cinema In Beverly Hills

Culver City Film Festival 2026

Culver City Film Festival 2026

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 2014, the Culver City Film Festival has been serving the independent filmmaking community. This year's Culver City Film Festival will be held at the historic Lumiere Cinema/Arthouse and indie cinema in Beverly Hills. The festival will utilize two screens at the theatre. An opening night networking party will be held on Thursday, December 3rd - location to be announced. Live screenings will start on Friday, December 4th, and will run through Thursday, December 10th. Also, an awards presentation is scheduled at the theatre, with twenty percent of all films in the festival awarded. An interactive parking map can be found on the Lumiere Cinema website. For more information on the venue, please visit .

Films from all genres are accepted, and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their works on FilmFreeway.“We are proud to screen films from all over the world, and we are pleased to welcome filmmakers to another great event here in Beverly Hills”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Additionally, Q&A sessions usually begin after the 5pm and 6pm showings.“We are very excited to be at the legendary Lumiere Cinema, and we look forward to screening the films”, said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. The Culver City Film festival has received rave reviews, as well as five gold star ratings on FilmFreeway. Tickets to the festival can be purchased on the official Culver City Film Festival website. culvercityfilmfestival/tickets.

Schedule:

Program:

Culver City Film Festival All Screenings Located at:

Lumiere Cinema

9036 Wilshire Blvd.

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival Founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-Founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality festival platform for independent filmmakers. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival.



Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

Culver City Film Festival

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Culver City Film Festival 2026: Screening Independent Films in Style at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills News Provided By Indie Film GUild October 26, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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