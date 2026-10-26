Planet Networks Invests In Matamoras To Bring State-Of-The-Art Fiber Network To The Community

Lineman Shawn St. Germain and Evangellos Katris celebrating the arrival of Planet Networks fiber to Matamoras.

MATAMORAS, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Networks, a leading local fiber internet provider serving communities across the Northeast, announced today that customers in Matamoras are now live on its 100% fiber-optic network.The build connects more than 2,200 homes and businesses to Planet Networks' ultra-fast, multi-gig network, delivering speeds of up to 5 gigs, with coverage also extending into Westfall and Mill Rift. This investment worth millions brings Planet Networks' commitment to a better customer experience for a fast, reliable connection.The launch brings the Matamoras community symmetrical fiber internet, whole-home mesh Wi-Fi, and digital voice phone solutions; with Planet TV also on the way.“We're excited to bring Planet Networks to Matamoras and become part of the community,” said Robert Boyle, CEO of Planet Networks.“We believe customers deserve more than just fast internet. They deserve a company that stands behind its network, treats people fairly, and is there when they need help. We're proud to make that commitment to Matamoras.”Mayor Cory Homer added,“We're excited to work with a company that has community at its core. Through our conversations with Planet Networks, we're proud to be working toward providing free internet and other services to our local fire stations, police station, and municipal buildings. It is important that we are helping support the people and public services that keep our community connected and safe.”Matamoras residents and businesses can learn more about Planet's services and schedule an installation by visiting Planet or calling 833-3PLANET.About Planet NetworksPlanet Networks has provided high-speed internet services since 1994 and continues to invest in locally built fiber infrastructure throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. By building and operating its own fiber network and managing the customer experience in-house, Planet Networks delivers fast, reliable connectivity backed by local support. With no contracts, data caps, or hidden fees, Planet Networks is committed to providing straightforward, affordable internet service that helps communities stay connected and thrive.

Nicole Dube

Planet Networks

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Planet Networks Invests in Matamoras to Bring State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to the Community News Provided By Planet Networks October 26, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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