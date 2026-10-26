London West Aesthetics Introduces The Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach To Skin Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston day spa adds the Candela Matrix® platform, combining RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing and bulk heating in one treatment.

- Shaunie Charity, Founder & Licensed AestheticianHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London West Aesthetics is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers London West Aesthetics to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows London West Aesthetics to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system, boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.London West Aesthetics: Dedicated to Transformative CareWhether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's unique skin journey. London West Aesthetics is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At London West Aesthetics patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 713-820-1408About London West AestheticsLondon West Aesthetics is a day spa located in Houston, Texas, owned and operated by Shaunie Charity, a licensed aesthetician certified in dermaplaning, microneedling, and chemical peels. The spa was built around a personalized approach to skincare, with treatment plans tailored to each client's individual routine and goals rather than a standardized service menu. London West Aesthetics offers a range of skincare and body treatments, including the Glacé facial with diamond-tip hydrodermabrasion, Matrix RF microneedling, chemical peels, LED light therapy, dermaplaning, waxing services, laser hair removal, and skin tag removal. Beyond in-spa treatments, the practice also provides clients with product guidance to help maintain skin health and results between appointments. London West Aesthetics serves clients throughout the Houston, Texas area.About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women's health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, body contouring, improving the skin's appearance through the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions, and the treatment of acne, leg veins, and cellulite. Candela's trusted and leading IPL, RF, and laser-based platforms, including MatrixTM, GlacēTM, Vbeam, the Gentle Family, Nordlys, and PicoWay. Acquired by Apax Partners in July 2017, Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. It has offices in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, as well as many international distributors.

Shaunie Charity

London West Aesthetics

+1 713-820-1408

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London West Aesthetics Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 26, 2026, 22:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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