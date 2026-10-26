State Lawmakers Named 2026 Housing Champions For Advancing Practical Homeownership Solutions For Illinois Families

Illinois REALTORS(R) 2026 Housing Champions

Illinois REALTORS® Recognizes Bipartisan Group of State Lawmakers as 2026 Illinois Housing Champions for Advancing Practical Homeownership Solutions

- Jeff Baker, Illinois REALTORS(R) CEOSPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois REALTORStoday recognized a group of state legislators as Housing Champions for prioritizing the development of affordable housing, championing sensible community development, and safeguarding property rights to ensure families across the state have accessible, affordable places to live.The 2026 Housing Champions include:State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris)State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield)State Representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago)State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview)State Representative Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora)State Representative Jay Hoffman (D-Belleville)State Representative Rita Mayfield (D-Waukegan)State Representative Robert“Bob” Rita (D-Blue Island)State Representative Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago)State Representative Ryan Spain (R-Peoria)State Representative Dave Vella (D-Loves Park)State Representative Maurice West II (D-Rockford)“These leaders have shown that enhancing housing affordability and availability is possible when public officials focus on practical solutions and bring people together,” said Illinois REALTORSCEO Jeff Baker.“This recognition is about action, helping communities create more housing choices, reduce unnecessary barriers, and keep homeownership within reach for all Illinoisans.”Illinois REALTORSis a voluntary trade association whose 48,000 + members are engaged in all facets of the real estate industry. In addition to serving the professional needs of its members, Illinois REALTORSworks to protect the rights of private property owners in the state by recommending and promoting legislation to safeguard and advance the interest of real property ownership.

Anthony Hebron

Illinois REALTORS

+1 217-529-2600

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Lawmakers Named 2026 Housing Champions for Advancing Practical Homeownership Solutions for Illinois Families News Provided By Illinois REALTORS October 26, 2026, 22:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.