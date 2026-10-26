Manoj Jarange Demands Probe Into Viral Audio Clip Amid BJP Allegations

Manoj Jarange Demands Impartial Probe Into Viral Audio

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange demanded an impartial investigation into the recently surfaced viral audio clip, rejecting claims that artificial intelligence (AI) was used to create the recording and alleging that a larger network, potentially involving some BJP members, could be behind the matter. Jarange said the use of AI should not be cited as a reason to avoid investigating the audio clip and called for the identification of the individuals whose voices could be heard in the recording. "AI was not used to create the audio clip. 'AI' should not be used as a pretext to evade the issue. I demand an investigation to identify the people whose voices are heard in the recording,” he said.

Allegations Against Political Figures

Jarange alleged that certain individuals from the BJP could also be linked to the matter, without naming anyone.“A larger network might be operating behind this matter, potentially involving certain individuals from the BJP. There should be an impartial probe, and the individuals heard in the audio clip must be identified,” he said. The activist further stressed that the investigation should be conducted without political pressure, asserting that an independent inquiry was necessary to establish the facts surrounding the recording.“The inquiry must be conducted free from any political pressure to ensure the truth is brought to light,” Jarange said.

SIT Formed for Forensic Examination

A viral audio clip has surfaced alleging that Patil received Rs 500 crore from Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The clip further claims that the money was paid to weaken the Maratha movement. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police, on instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegation. The SIT, led by Addl CP South Region Mumbai, Shailesh Balkawade, will conduct a forensic examination of the said audio recordings presented by Jarange Patil.

Earlier, during a press conference held in Jalna, Jarange appealed to CM Devendra Fadnavis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. The activist alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched against him to defame and shut down the Maratha community's agitation. (ANI)

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