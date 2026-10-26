Eritrea: Outstanding Students Honored In Central Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Eight schools in the Central Region honored 206 outstanding students, including 119 female students, who achieved high scores in the eighth-grade national examination for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The schools that honored their outstanding students were Adulis, Al-Amel, Dalul, Daero-Paulos, Felege-Hiwet, Hadinet, Mai-Tesfa, and Model.

Female students accounted for 58% of those honored, while student Eliana Simon received a special award for scoring 100%.

At events conducted in each school, heads of education branches, school directors, parents' committees, and teachers congratulated the award-winning students and their parents. They called on the students to work hard and excel in their future studies and urged parents to regularly monitor their children's academic progress. They also called on teachers to continually assess their students' performance.

Certificates of recognition were also presented to exemplary teachers and parents at the events.

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