Beyond Defence: Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Mobilises Specialised Rescue Teams To Save Lives In Eastleigh

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Saving lives in times of crisis is a critical dimension of national service. Beyond safeguarding Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remains committed to supporting civil authorities in humanitarian emergencies and disaster response, bringing specialised capabilities, operational expertise and rapid response capacity to communities in distress.

This commitment is evident in the ongoing multi-agency search and rescue operation following the collapse of a building along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, where KDF personnel have joined emergency responders in a coordinated effort to locate survivors and save lives.

The KDF deployed specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, a Rapid Response Unit (RRU) from the Kenya Air Force and canine units, supported by specialised vehicles and equipment to facilitate search operations, debris clearance and access to areas affected by the collapse.

Working alongside the National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, Nairobi County Fire Brigade, National Disaster Management Unit, National Disaster Operations Centre, Ministry of Health, St John Ambulance and other emergency responders, KDF personnel are contributing to a coordinated operation focused on saving lives and supporting affected families.

The joint rescue efforts have so far resulted in the recovery of six survivors, including two rescued during subsequent operations. The two were reported to be in stable condition and referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further medical attention and monitoring.

As the search continues, rescue teams are carefully clearing debris and examining the collapsed structure for possible survivors. Excavators and specialised equipment provided by the KDF, National Youth Service and Nairobi City County are supporting access to the rubble and facilitating the rescue operation.

The General Officer Commanding Central Command (CENTCOM), Major General William Kamoiro, visited the scene to assess the progress of the operation, engage emergency responders and express solidarity with affected families. His visit reaffirmed the KDF's commitment to supporting civilian authorities and sustaining coordinated efforts to save lives.

The Eastleigh rescue operation underscores the importance of inter-agency coordination, rapid mobilisation and specialised response capabilities in managing emergencies and mitigating the impact of disasters.

Through its continued involvement in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, the KDF demonstrates that service to the nation extends beyond the battlefield to protecting lives, restoring hope and standing with Kenyans in their moments of greatest need.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo