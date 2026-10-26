Ethiopia: H.E. Ambassador Eshete Tilahun Meets With Mr. Francesco Di Lillo, Director Of European Union And International Office Of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

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H.E. Ambassador Eshete Tilahun meets with Mr. Francesco Di Lillo, Director of European Union and International Office of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ambassador Eshete Tilahun and his team received Mr. Francesco Di Lillo of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints together with accompanying representatives at the Embassy to discuss humanitarian and development activities in Ethiopia.

The Church representatives briefed the Ambassador on their ongoing projects, as partner organization involved in irrigation, maternal and newborn health care, vaccination, food security and emergency relief. Ambassador Eshete commended the Church's contribution to community level development works focusing on the most vulnerable.

Looking ahead, the two sides exchanged views on future priorities in the areas of humanitarian assistances, afforestation, irrigation and agriculture. The meeting closed with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation and regular exchanges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.