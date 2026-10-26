Chinese Auto Parts Export Industry Encounters Two Major Global Growth Opportunities

Recently, according to the latest industry statistics, since 2026, the export volume of automotive parts from China has been continuously increasing and has officially ranked first globally, indicating that the strength of China's automotive parts supply chain has been widely recognized by the global market. The industry has entered a new stage of high-quality globalization. Behind this achievement, it is the joint promotion of technological upgrading, product structure optimization, and global layout by domestic parts enterprises.

From the perspective of the export pattern, the export market of automotive parts from China covers multiple regions such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Among them, the North American market accounts for 30%, with the United States becoming the largest single export market. The European market accounts for approximately 25%, and the demand in Southeast Asia has grown significantly, accounting for 20%. The export product structure has been continuously optimized, moving from traditional mid-to-low-end mechanical parts to the high-end sector. The export growth rate of products such as the power battery system, intelligent sensors, and in-vehicle entertainment systems has been rapid. Among them, the global installed proportion of battery-related parts is close to 70%.

Currently, the industry presents a dual-drive situation of "export + domestic substitution". On one hand, domestic parts enterprises, relying on the complete industrial chain advantages, expand the global market through overseas factories establishment, participation in international exhibitions, etc., while avoiding trade barriers and closely aligning with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). On the other hand, the supply chains of domestic new energy vehicle manufacturers have been fully domesticized, and the domestic substitution rate in areas such as integrated die-casting and lightweight materials has continued to increase.

At the same time, the industry also faces challenges such as raw material price hikes and chip shortages. The price of battery-grade lithium carbonate has increased significantly, and the supply of automotive-grade chips remains tight, restricting the development of some enterprises. Under this background, leading enterprises increase R&D investment and promote digitalization and intelligentization transformation, while small and medium-sized enterprises accelerate their focus on specialized fields. The polarization trend of the industry has intensified.

Industry insiders said that 2026 is a crucial period for the transformation of China's automotive parts industry. Both export dividends and domestic substitution opportunities coexist. In the future, enterprises need to focus on technological innovation and optimize supply chain efficiency in order to maintain a firm foothold in the global competition and promote the continuous advancement of China's automotive parts industry towards high-end and globalization.

About Us

Beijing Rongxin Yuanda Trading Co., Ltd. was officially established in 2011, with its headquarters located in Tianjin. It enjoys convenient port transportation and a complete industrial chain, which provides a solid geographical advantage for our automotive parts export business.