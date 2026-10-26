Xinhaosi Extends Mid Autumn Festival Greetings And Safety Wishes To Global Partners

Mid-Autumn Festival 2026: A Message of Thanks from Xinhaosi

The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 25 this year. For many families in China, it is a time to return home, share a meal and spend an evening together under the full moon. For Xinhaosi, it is also a good moment to thank the people we work with across different markets and time zones.

Over the past year, our overseas team has spoken with distributors, system integrators, project buyers and technical partners about a wide range of gas safety requirements. Some conversations begin with a specific detector. Others start with a gas type, an installation environment or a question about documentation. Each discussion gives us a clearer view of what buyers need from a gas safety manufacturer.

## Thank You for the Work Behind Every Conversation

International cooperation rarely develops from a single email. Product selection, technical checks, document review, samples and commercial planning all take time. We appreciate the partners who have shared project information, asked detailed questions and helped us understand the expectations in their local markets.

That exchange matters. A fixed gas detector for an industrial process area is not selected in the same way as a household alarm, a portable instrument or an urban gas monitoring product. Target gas, measuring range, installation conditions, signal output and alarm response all need to be considered. Clear communication at the beginning helps reduce avoidable changes later.

## Product Development Continues

The renderings shown with this news present a Xinhaosi fixed gas detector from several angles, making the housing, display, indicator layout and connection points easier to review.

Good product communication should make technical details easier to understand. For overseas buyers, that means more than providing a product image. It also means preparing clear specifications, model comparisons, application guidance and the documents needed for internal evaluation.

Alongside product work, we continue to improve English and multilingual materials for international markets. Our aim is to make discussions about gas detection systems more efficient for distributors, engineering teams and OEM/ODM partners. Certification or compliance information will continue to be provided according to the verified status of each model and the requirements of the target market.

## Safety Work Does Not Pause for a Holiday

Industrial gas safety depends on routine work that is easy to overlook: checking alarm status, keeping detectors accessible, recording maintenance, confirming response responsibilities and making sure temporary operating changes are communicated between shifts.

For facilities that remain in operation during a holiday period, a short handover review can be useful. Teams should know who will respond to an alarm, whether any maintenance activity affects the monitoring area, and whether ventilation or shutoff functions remain available as planned. The exact procedure should follow the site's own risk assessment and safety management requirements.

## Looking Ahead to the Next Stage of Cooperation

After the holiday, Xinhaosi will continue its work on gas detection products, application support and international partner communication. We welcome discussions about fixed and portable gas detectors, gas alarm controllers, household alarms, gas shutoff valves, flame detection and urban gas monitoring products.

To our customers, partners and friends around the world, thank you for staying connected with us. We wish you and your families a peaceful Mid-Autumn Festival.

If you are reviewing a gas detection requirement, please share the target gas, application, installation environment and required system functions with our team. We will help you review a suitable product direction and the supporting information available for your market.

About Us

Founded in 2003, Xinhaosi is one of the most influential and trusted brands in the global gas safety industry. Over the past two decades, we have steadily built a robust and comprehensive production and service system, which integrates cutting-edge R&D, intelligent manufacturing with advanced automation equipment, digital marketing across global channels, professional after-sales support with an experienced technician team, flexible OEM/ODM services, as well as CNAS-Accredited laboratory calibration services that meet international standards.