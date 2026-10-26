New Study Reveals Remarkable Health Benefits Of Natto Extract

Natto extract is produced by fermenting soybeans (Glycine max) with Bacillus subtilis natto, followed by extraction, concentration, and drying, without the use of chemical solvents. The resulting extract retains the fermented bean's characteristic bioactive profile-including nattokinase, isoflavones, vitamin K2, and dietary fiber-along with naturally occurring peptides and organic acids that contribute to its functional properties.

Core Functional Advantages

Supports cardiovascular health through nattokinase activity extract is standardized for nattokinase, a fibrinolytic enzyme produced during fermentation. It helps support healthy blood flow by promoting the breakdown of fibrin, a protein involved in clot formation. This makes it a functional ingredient in heart-health supplements, functional beverages, and powdered drink mixes aimed at cardiovascular maintenance.

Provides vitamin K2 and isoflavones for bone and metabolic support fermentation process concentrates vitamin K2 (menaquinone-7), which plays a role in calcium utilization and bone health, along with soy isoflavones. These components make natto extract suitable for bone-support formulas, women's health products, and daily nutritional blends.

Adds fermented bioactive compounds for gut and immune support extract carries peptides, organic acids, and other metabolites generated during fermentation. These compounds contribute to a fermented-food profile that fits well into digestive wellness products, immune-support powders, and clean-label functional foods-without the strong odor or texture of whole natto.

Main Application Fields

A functional ingredient for heart-health foods and drinks extract brings nattokinase-a fibrinolytic enzyme formed during fermentation-into functional beverages, powdered drink mixes, and heart-health supplements. It supports healthy blood flow by helping break down fibrin, without requiring you to formulate around whole natto's sticky texture or strong smell. You can add it to a clean-label blend and still keep the ingredient list short and recognizable.

Vitamin K2 and isoflavones for bone and metabolic support fermentation step concentrates vitamin K2 (menaquinone-7) and preserves soy isoflavones. That makes natto extract a practical addition to bone-health powders, women's wellness blends, and daily nutrition products. It delivers these actives without the beany, fermented notes that can clash with fruit or chocolate flavors.

Fermented bioactives for gut and immune support extract carries peptides, organic acids, and other metabolites from the fermentation process. In digestive wellness powders, immune-support blends, and fermented-food concepts, it adds a functional fermented profile without the ammonia-like odor or stringy texture of whole natto. It's not just a label story-these metabolites contribute to the product's overall functional value.

Our Product Superiority

Raw material sourcing we can document soybeans come from contracted farms with known growing practices. Pesticide use is tracked through the season, and residues are kept within international guidelines-so you're not inheriting quality issues from upstream.

Fermentation and processing we keep transparent chemical solvents, no shortcuts. Just controlled fermentation with Bacillus subtilis natto, followed by extraction, concentration, and drying. This preserves nattokinase activity, vitamin K2, and isoflavones. Every batch comes with COA and MSDS, including enzyme activity data, so specs stay consistent batch to batch-no surprises when you scale up.

Specs that match your application offer different grades standardized to nattokinase activity, vitamin K2 content, or solubility. Whether you're making capsules, powdered drink mixes, or functional foods, there's a grade that fits without you having to reformulate around a fixed spec.

Samples and packaging to fit your workflow'll send samples for your lab trials. For production orders, we can adjust bag sizes, liner materials, and labeling to match your handling and storage needs.

About Us

Shaanxi Bieyouth Biotech Co., Ltd. was established in 2018, with too many years of experience in foreign trade import and export. It is a large-scale gold supplier integrating production and sales. We mainly do plant and animal extracts, food additives, cosmetic raw materials and pharmaceutical raw materials.