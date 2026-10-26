Brazilian Business Leaders Delegation Visits EFYI To Explore A New Cooperation Ecosystem For South America's Low-Altitude Industry

Recently, a delegation of Brazilian business leaders paid an official visit to EFYI Gang, Chairman of Jinghai Intelligent Equipment and Representative of EFYI's Actual Controller, and Gao Yan, Marketing Director of EFYI as well as General Manager of its Shenyang Branch, warmly received the visiting guests.

Both sides held in-depth discussions on long-term strategic cooperation of unmanned systems in diversified application scenarios. The two parties aim to build a new regional cooperation ecosystem for the low-altitude industry through powerful joint efforts.

Focus on Cutting-edge Innovation, Embrace the Aesthetics of Technology

During the on-site tour, the Brazilian delegation learned in detail about EFYI's product matrix and classic application cases in UAV swarm formation performances's core products have obtained multiple internationally authoritative certifications including EU CE and FCC, serving over 40 countries and regions across the globe.

The world's pioneering integrated air-water formation performance solution combining UAVs and unmanned surface vessels breaks the limits of traditional performances. It realizes precise linkage and artistic presentation of aerial and water scenes, fully demonstrating EFYI's leading edge in technological innovation across the industry.

At the end of the visit, the delegation watched a live UAV formation flight demonstration, and spoke highly of EFYI's outstanding capabilities in UAV swarm control and project implementation.

Target South American Scenarios, Jointly Build Win-Win Cooperation Ecosystem

During the symposium, the Brazilian delegation fully recognized EFYI's technological achievements and industrialization practices accumulated in the unmanned system sector over the past decade.

Both sides reached a consensus to take Brazil as a strategic hub to expand business across key scenarios in South America, including cultural tourism attractions, international summits, carnivals and high-end events. The cooperation will inject new impetus into the upgrading of local cultural tourism industries and urban brand building, creating spectacular aerial visual feasts that integrate technological charm and cultural connotations.

This in-depth exchange with the Brazilian business delegation further consolidates EFYI's brand influence in the global unmanned system industry.

At present, EFYI is steadily building a global unmanned system industrial ecosystem covering product supply and localized operation, and continuously advancing its international layout. Adhering to the mission of Empowering Industries with Technology, Connecting the World via Innovation, EFYI commits to bringing greater innovative value and extraordinary experiences to the world with China's intelligent manufacturing technologies for unmanned systems.

About Us

EFY Intelligent Control (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd is a global leader of intelligent industrial drones and system solutions. Founded in 2015, it is an enterprise with core technologies including flight control, drones, cloud software platform, intelligent operating system and swarm autonomous control. Our products and solutions cover many fields such as intelligent control, culture & travel, air media, logistics, security, and UAV system customization, etc.