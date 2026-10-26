Afro-Asian-Latin American Media Union Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karak Church

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Afro-Asian-Latin American Media Union strongly condemned on Monday the terrorist attack on a church in Karak Governorate, expressing full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the martyrs' families, and the injured.

In an official statement, the union emphasized that attacking places of worship constitutes a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any creed or banner. It noted that the danger of such acts extends beyond immediate victims to attempts at sowing internal division and destabilizing social trust.

Nizar Al-Khalid, President of the Union, said countering terrorist objectives requires holding perpetrators accountable while maintaining public trust and rejecting attempts to attribute individual criminal acts to entire social groups.

Al-Khalid highlighted the ethical and professional responsibility of media professionals, stating that news coverage plays a vital role in curbing tensions. He called on journalists and digital media platforms to ensure accuracy, verify information before publication, avoid unverified claims, and respect the privacy of the victims and their families.

The union reiterated its support for Jordan's leadership, government, and people in their efforts to protect citizens, safeguard places of worship, and uphold the rule of law. Expressing confidence in the resilience of Jordanian national unity, the union offered its condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II, the martyrs' families, and the Jordanian public.

//Petra// AF