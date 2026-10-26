US Stocks Rise As West Texas Crude Falls To $101.48
New York, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes advanced on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fell roughly $2 to settle at $101.48 per barrel.
At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.28%, to end at 52,361.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 214 points, or 0.82%, closing at 26,169.
The broad S&P 500 index gained about 53 points, or 0.70%, to finish at 7,676.
//Petra// AF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment