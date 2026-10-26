US Stocks Rise As West Texas Crude Falls To $101.48

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Major US stock indexes advanced on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices fell roughly $2 to settle at $101.48 per barrel.

At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.28%, to end at 52,361.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 214 points, or 0.82%, closing at 26,169.

The broad S&P 500 index gained about 53 points, or 0.70%, to finish at 7,676.

//Petra// AF