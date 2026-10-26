Zelensky And Estonian President Discuss Achieving Peace In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with the newly elected President of Estonia. I congratulated Ülle Madise on taking office. Ukraine always wishes the people of Estonia nothing but success and the achievement of all their goals,” he said.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the necessary and appropriate signals:“Estonia's support in all areas will continue. Estonia is also closely monitoring diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace.”

Zelensky briefed Madise on the details of the negotiations in Oslo and communications with the American side following their meeting in Russia.

“There is an agreement to hold a trilateral meeting at the team level as early as November, and it is important that the meeting not be postponed. Ukraine is ready for negotiations at any time, and our position is: the sooner the talks begin, the better. Of course, like Estonia and other partners, we always advocate for Europe's presence in the negotiations. Europe must have a say in all formats that can yield real solutions,” Zelensky emphasized.

The parties also discussed the consequences of Russian strikes, particularly on our energy sector and railways.

meets Lithuanian Seimas speaker to discuss Ukraine's European integratio

“Russia is deliberately trying to destroy our locomotives, and therefore any support aimed at increasing our rolling stock will be very helpful,” the President added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas discussed the prospects for Ukraine's European integration.

Photo: Office of the President