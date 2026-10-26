Ukraine To Implement Ceasefire In Oleshky Area From Midnight On October 27

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Oleshky: Ceasefire and Assistance to Civilians. We remind you that starting at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time, Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a designated area to conduct a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the ceasefire is being established exclusively for the humanitarian operation: to deliver aid to residents currently in the city and to prepare for the free movement of the civilian population out of Oleshky.

“We urge everyone during this period to be especially cautious regarding the information you receive and share,” the General Staff emphasized.

Citizens were urged to rely on official sources of information and not to trust unverified reports, as well as to refrain from spreading rumors regarding the routes, times, and locations of the movement of people and humanitarian convoys.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to help the residents of Oleshky and will ensure that the necessary decisions are implemented to guarantee the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens,” the General Staff assured.

Lubinets calls for information about people inwho need help

As previously reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump stated that she had brokered a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which applies only to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

According to the White House press office, the parties agreed to temporarily suspend all hostilities in Oleshky to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians via an agreed-upon safe corridor.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets/Facebook