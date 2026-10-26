Russian Attack On Energy Facility In Chernivtsi Region Causes Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ruslan Osypenko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On the evening of October 26, Bukovina came under attack by a jet-powered strike drone. Debris from the drone damaged one of the region's power facilities, leading to a forced power outage,” he said.

According to Osypenko, there were no fatalities or injuries.

All emergency services are on the scene, and restoration work has already begun.

Chernivtsioblenergo, for its part, reported damage to the power grids that could lead to“significant emergency power outages.”

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“Emergency crews are working around the clock to repair the damage as quickly as possible and ensure a stable power supply,” the statement said.

Chernivtsi Vodokanal reported on Facebook that due to the power outage, water in Chernivtsi is being supplied at reduced pressure. The situation is under control, and stabilization efforts are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of October 26, power outages affecting consumers were recorded in six regions due to Russian attacks.

Photo: State Emergency Service