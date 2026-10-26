Melania Trump Ready To Continue Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine After Oleshky Operation, Senior Adviser Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Mark Beckman, senior advisor to the U.S. First Lady, in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, Melania Trump's attention is currently focused on the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, where, in her assessment, the situation is approaching catastrophic levels.

“I think it will take five to seven days after October 29 to ensure that everything we're planning is carried out. After that, if the First Lady is welcomed again by President Zelenskyy and President Putin, I'm sure she will continue these humanitarian efforts,” Beckman said.

He added that the U.S. First Lady is also working directly with Ukraine and Russia on the next phase of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families.

Beckman explained that the U.S. First Lady's decision to join the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was a continuation of her previous work on returning children.

According to him, during the six previous operations, the team succeeded in facilitating the reunification of 34 children, forcibly displaced by Russia, with their families. As part of this effort, the First Lady's team established channels of communication with the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

“We had already built a relationship based on trust and good faith, putting humanitarian efforts above geopolitical differences during the war,” the adviser noted.

According to him, Melania Trump initially established contact with the Ukrainian side, which supported her initiative. She subsequently discussed the matter with Russian leadership.

Ukraine to implement ceasefire inarea from midnight on October 27

Beckman explained that over a month ago, Ukrainian leadership granted the First Lady written permission to act as a mediator, after which she received similar written permission from the Russian president.

“The First Lady has always felt that children, women, and the elderly should be placed above political ideology or geopolitical differences, and certainly above war,” said the senior advisor.

He emphasized that Melania Trump will continue to do everything possible within the framework of humanitarian initiatives to help Ukrainians and people in other countries around the world.

As previously reported, Mark Beckman, chief advisor to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, stated in an interview with Ukrinform that Russia had assured Ukraine and the U.S. that it would respect the choice of residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region regarding their evacuation destination.

Photo: The White House