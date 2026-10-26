Khinisli Nursery-Kindergarten Opened In Shamakhi City

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Khinisli nursery-kindergarten was inaugurated in the city of Shamakhi on October 26.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the facility.

Constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the preschool educational facility has a capacity of 110 seats. The nursery-kindergarten features bedrooms located in separate wings for boys and girls, as well as group, computer, and medical rooms, music and gymnastics halls, and a cafeteria.

The facility is fully equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, while the rooms are provided with visual aids.

Gazebos and a playground with amusement rides have been installed for children's recreation.

In an interview with Azerbaijan's state news agency, Azertag, the director of the nursery school said that the old kindergarten building, constructed in 1969, had become unfit for use and needed to be replaced.

In the new nursery-kindergarten, built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, children will be involved in the educational process across six groups.

Along with state programs implemented in the country for the construction of new children's education facilities and the reconstruction of existing ones in line with the most modern requirements, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation constantly keeps this issue in the spotlight. Since 2014, by implementing the program "Development of Preschool Educational Institutions," the Foundation has contributed to the training, education, and development of knowledgeable and well-educated children. The program covers regions alongside the capital, Baku, including Shamakhi. Overall, several new nursery-kindergartens and schools have been built and commissioned in Shamakhi in recent years.