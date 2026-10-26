Provokeglobal:“Reputation Is A Contact Sport”
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - CEOs need to establish their credibility through industry expertise, while companies must make deliberate, informed choices about when to speak and when to remain silent, delegates at the PRovoke Global Summit in Chicago heard this week.
SEC Newgate global chair of corporate affairs Dan Doherty and Global Strategy Group president of communications and public affairs Tanya Meck drew on US and international research to examine how organisations could navigate fragmented audiences, declining trust and growing expectations of corporate leadership.
Meck said declining confidence in institutions had initially created an opening for business leaders to contribute to societal conversations, prompting communicators to encourage greater CEO visibility, but that rising expectations had not necessarily translated into greater authority.
“Over the years, as the expectation rose for these CEOs to engage in relevant conversations, the heft of their title diminished,” she said.“So we've got this increased expectation, and then trust starts to deplete a little bit.”
GSG's 2026 'Communicating in Chaos' research found that 64% of Americans trusted information delivered by company CEOs, placing them last among the six categories tested, compared with 84% for industry experts. Friends and family also attracted 84% trust.
For Meck, the implication was to position a CEO as“somebody who knows their industry, who is looking at the future of the industry, who knows the industry trends and can connect that to something that broadly all their stakeholder groups care about”.
The research also found that more than half of Americans felt overwhelmed by news and information, rising from 43% of baby boomers to more than 70% of Generation Z. Meanwhile, 78% expressed scepticism about social media and 75% about AI-generated content.
Doherty said international companies faced an additional challenge in reconciling expectations across markets:“The US is one Rubik's Cube you're trying to align. Now you've got a room with 50 of them.”
Previewing SEC Newgate's forthcoming 'Impact Monitor' reports for 2026, he said all 28 industry categories examined had lost ground on perceptions of their contribution to communities, and companies' retreat from ESG communications appeared to have left a gap in explaining their impact.
“Communities aren't giving companies credit for the value that they are delivering,” he said.“You've taken down these ways of communicating with people about how you're adding value to communities and haven't found other ways to really tell that story.”
Audiences' priorities also varied across regions, requiring companies to understand local expectations and the trade-offs people were willing to accept.“How you show up and show value in communities must be defined locally,” Doherty said.
The speakers argued that corporate affairs had an increasingly important role in interpreting those expectations, but its arrival in the C-suite did not mean its contribution was fully understood. Practitioners depended on colleagues across supply chain, marketing and other functions for information and cooperation, making internal credibility essential.
Meck said corporate affairs leaders needed time to build those partnerships:“So much of your success depends on external factors and people internally willing to work with you.”
The discussion highlighted visible CEO support, educating colleagues about the function's contribution and demonstrating its value through shared successes. Corporate affairs could also accelerate relationships that supported expansion into new markets, rather than focusing exclusively on protecting existing reputation.
Data was central to understanding how decisions would affect the stakeholders whose support a business needed, but the speakers cautioned against confusing the volume of information available with its usefulness.
“If it's not actionable data, it's not clear, and it's not paired with human judgment, it's not particularly helpful,” Doherty said.“You can have all the subscription services, all the monitoring going on, but if it's not coming into a place and being synthesised to give you a finding that you can act on,” its value was limited.
The speakers discussed synthetic modelling as a tool for testing business decisions and stakeholder reactions, while cautioning against expecting data to deliver absolute certainty. AI could make analysis more accessible and affordable, but organisations still needed processes to translate findings into timely decisions.
“Reputation is a contact sport,” Doherty said.“You're in the ring and people are taking swings at you. Particularly if you're a big brand, because they get value out of that.”
Understanding which criticism mattered required evidence and agreement among business leaders about priority stakeholders:“You can't do that on just gut alone. You have to have data to truly understand.”
Meck said silence could be a valid response to an emerging issue, provided it followed a considered assessment of stakeholders, the company's position and the consequences of engagement:“I'm comfortable with silence only if it is silence as a strategy, something that you've thought through,” she said.
However, a blanket reluctance to communicate, coupled with executives who were uncomfortable or unprepared to engage, created a different risk:“That's not a strategy. That's putting your head in the sand, waiting, seeing if it blows over,” Meck said.“You're forced to join the narrative at some point and you are unprepared to do so. And then yes, we do often make things worse because that preparation hasn't been done.”
The discussion advocated guiding principles covering audiences, values, non-negotiables and acceptable trade-offs, rather than relying on static crisis manuals. It also stressed preparing credible information, third-party voices and employee content before misinformation emerged, with responses informed by a claim's reach and potential to spread.
On demonstrating return on investment, Doherty pointed to outcomes including market access, freedom to operate and regulatory pressure, while Meck said sustained reputation work could be assessed through recovery after a crisis.
“Their reputation continues to hold steady. It dips sometimes as drastically as before, but that rebound curve is a lot faster,” she said.“Maybe you can't see exactly how this is influencing your business or a particular business line at this time, but we can tell you that it is helping the resilience of your reputation.”
SEC Newgate global chair of corporate affairs Dan Doherty and Global Strategy Group president of communications and public affairs Tanya Meck drew on US and international research to examine how organisations could navigate fragmented audiences, declining trust and growing expectations of corporate leadership.
Meck said declining confidence in institutions had initially created an opening for business leaders to contribute to societal conversations, prompting communicators to encourage greater CEO visibility, but that rising expectations had not necessarily translated into greater authority.
“Over the years, as the expectation rose for these CEOs to engage in relevant conversations, the heft of their title diminished,” she said.“So we've got this increased expectation, and then trust starts to deplete a little bit.”
GSG's 2026 'Communicating in Chaos' research found that 64% of Americans trusted information delivered by company CEOs, placing them last among the six categories tested, compared with 84% for industry experts. Friends and family also attracted 84% trust.
For Meck, the implication was to position a CEO as“somebody who knows their industry, who is looking at the future of the industry, who knows the industry trends and can connect that to something that broadly all their stakeholder groups care about”.
The research also found that more than half of Americans felt overwhelmed by news and information, rising from 43% of baby boomers to more than 70% of Generation Z. Meanwhile, 78% expressed scepticism about social media and 75% about AI-generated content.
Doherty said international companies faced an additional challenge in reconciling expectations across markets:“The US is one Rubik's Cube you're trying to align. Now you've got a room with 50 of them.”
Previewing SEC Newgate's forthcoming 'Impact Monitor' reports for 2026, he said all 28 industry categories examined had lost ground on perceptions of their contribution to communities, and companies' retreat from ESG communications appeared to have left a gap in explaining their impact.
“Communities aren't giving companies credit for the value that they are delivering,” he said.“You've taken down these ways of communicating with people about how you're adding value to communities and haven't found other ways to really tell that story.”
Audiences' priorities also varied across regions, requiring companies to understand local expectations and the trade-offs people were willing to accept.“How you show up and show value in communities must be defined locally,” Doherty said.
The speakers argued that corporate affairs had an increasingly important role in interpreting those expectations, but its arrival in the C-suite did not mean its contribution was fully understood. Practitioners depended on colleagues across supply chain, marketing and other functions for information and cooperation, making internal credibility essential.
Meck said corporate affairs leaders needed time to build those partnerships:“So much of your success depends on external factors and people internally willing to work with you.”
The discussion highlighted visible CEO support, educating colleagues about the function's contribution and demonstrating its value through shared successes. Corporate affairs could also accelerate relationships that supported expansion into new markets, rather than focusing exclusively on protecting existing reputation.
Data was central to understanding how decisions would affect the stakeholders whose support a business needed, but the speakers cautioned against confusing the volume of information available with its usefulness.
“If it's not actionable data, it's not clear, and it's not paired with human judgment, it's not particularly helpful,” Doherty said.“You can have all the subscription services, all the monitoring going on, but if it's not coming into a place and being synthesised to give you a finding that you can act on,” its value was limited.
The speakers discussed synthetic modelling as a tool for testing business decisions and stakeholder reactions, while cautioning against expecting data to deliver absolute certainty. AI could make analysis more accessible and affordable, but organisations still needed processes to translate findings into timely decisions.
“Reputation is a contact sport,” Doherty said.“You're in the ring and people are taking swings at you. Particularly if you're a big brand, because they get value out of that.”
Understanding which criticism mattered required evidence and agreement among business leaders about priority stakeholders:“You can't do that on just gut alone. You have to have data to truly understand.”
Meck said silence could be a valid response to an emerging issue, provided it followed a considered assessment of stakeholders, the company's position and the consequences of engagement:“I'm comfortable with silence only if it is silence as a strategy, something that you've thought through,” she said.
However, a blanket reluctance to communicate, coupled with executives who were uncomfortable or unprepared to engage, created a different risk:“That's not a strategy. That's putting your head in the sand, waiting, seeing if it blows over,” Meck said.“You're forced to join the narrative at some point and you are unprepared to do so. And then yes, we do often make things worse because that preparation hasn't been done.”
The discussion advocated guiding principles covering audiences, values, non-negotiables and acceptable trade-offs, rather than relying on static crisis manuals. It also stressed preparing credible information, third-party voices and employee content before misinformation emerged, with responses informed by a claim's reach and potential to spread.
On demonstrating return on investment, Doherty pointed to outcomes including market access, freedom to operate and regulatory pressure, while Meck said sustained reputation work could be assessed through recovery after a crisis.
“Their reputation continues to hold steady. It dips sometimes as drastically as before, but that rebound curve is a lot faster,” she said.“Maybe you can't see exactly how this is influencing your business or a particular business line at this time, but we can tell you that it is helping the resilience of your reputation.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment