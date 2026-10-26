EU Citizens Think Innovative Foods Can Be Useful But Want More Information, New Eurobarometer Shows

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Today, the European Commission published the results of a new Special Eurobarometer on food innovation, offering an EU-wide overview of how Europeans view innovative foods, ingredients and crops.

The survey shows that many Europeans see food innovation as a useful way to help farmers and food producers respond to major challenges. Innovative foods and crops can strengthen the resilience and preparedness of Europe's food system, widen production options, support food security and help meet changing consumer needs, while respecting the EU's high safety standards.

At the same time, the findings show that public attitude remains cautious, with comfort consistently higher among younger respondents, those with higher levels of education, urban respondents, and those who are more familiar with innovative foods. People under 39 are more comfortable with innovative foods than those aged 55 and over (over 50% vs 34%). Comfort is also lower among respondents who left school at age 15 than among those who completed their education at 20 or later. A similar pattern appears by place of residence: more than half of those living in large towns feel comfortable with foods developed using modern techniques, compared with 42% to 46% of those in villages or rural areas. Levels of comfort also differ sharply by information and awareness, ranging from 72 percent among those who feel well informed, to 36 percent among those who do not, and from 59 percent among those who had previously heard of innovative foods, to 32 percent among those without prior exposure.

Many people say they do not feel well informed, highlighting the need for clear information, transparency and trust if innovation is to succeed. The results provide valuable new insight into how food innovation can become more relevant, understandable and acceptable to society.

Europeans see potential, but want better information

The survey shows that Europeans recognise the potential of food innovation. Almost seven in ten respondents (68%) agree that it can give farmers and food producers additional tools to deal with challenges such as climate change, pests, resource scarcity and supply disruptions.

Among the innovative food products presented in the survey, the highest level of acceptance was for fruits and vegetables from crops adapted to drought, pests or extreme weather. Half of respondents (50%) said they would feel comfortable with such products.

However, there is also a clear information gap. Nearly three quarters of Europeans (72%) say they do not feel well informed about innovative foods, ingredients and crops. Overall, 51 percent say they have a negative view of innovative food products, while 39 percent have a positive view.

The survey also points to a strong link between information and public attitudes. Among respondents who feel well informed, 72 percent have a positive view of innovative foods. Among those who do not feel well informed, that figure drops to 27percent.

Transparency and safety are key to trust

The findings make clear that transparency matters. A large majority of respondents (85%) agree that innovative food products should have clear names and provide understandable information about how they are produced, what they contain and where they come from.

These results offer important evidence for future policy development, research and innovation, and communication efforts. They can also help researchers, innovators and policymakers better reflect public expectations from the earliest stages of the innovation process.

Supporting the future of food research and innovation

The survey comes at an important moment for the EU's food research and innovation agenda. Its findings are particularly relevant for Food 2040, the research and innovation policy framework for food systems, which forms part of the recently adopted EU Strategic Approach to Research and Innovation for competitive, resilient and sustainable agriculture, forestry, rural areas and food systems. Food 2040 underlines the importance of involving consumers and interested partners in innovation. Through co-creation and real-world testing, it aims to ensure that new solutions respond to economic, environmental and societal needs.

As Europe works to strengthen the resilience and preparedness of its food system, innovation can expand the range of solutions available to farmers and food producers, support food security and help address environmental pressures and evolving consumer preferences. At the same time, the Eurobarometer shows that successful uptake depends on clear information, transparency, safety and public confidence.

Background

This Special Eurobarometer follows up on the EU Life Sciences Strategy, which recognises that faster innovation must go hand in hand with public trust in new technologies and with ensuring that scientific advances deliver real benefits for people and the planet.

Public understanding and engagement are particularly important in fields such as agriculture and food technology, where innovation is closely linked to health, sustainability, food security and people's everyday choices.

This Special Eurobarometer provides a timely picture of how Europeans view recent developments in innovative foods, ingredients and crops, the opportunities they see, and the conditions needed to earn their trust.

The survey was carried out in all 27 EU membersStates between 22 May and 24 June 2026, with 26,456 respondents aged 15 and over.

For more information: Special Eurobarometer on food innovation