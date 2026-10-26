Beijing Softens On EU Curbs To Avoid Blame For Europe's Unrest

MENAFN - Asia Times) The European Union is preparing to extend its curbs on Chinese imports of chemicals, furniture and machinery to fight a“China Shock 2.0,” after Beijing agreed in closed-door talks earlier this month to cap its hybrid car exports to the bloc.

The European Commission plans to use safeguard measures to cut imports of chemicals, furniture and machinery from China, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The measures, which could take the form of import caps or tariffs, may be presented as soon as the first quarter of 2027. They would comply with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and apply to all countries outside the European Economic Area, the people said.

A similar negotiation took place in Beijing on October 9, when EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic met with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. Chinese officials, who had earlier refused to set quotas, agreed to cap hybrid car exports to the EU at 350,000 units a year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after an EU summit on October 16 that the hybrid deal would not fix the bloc's structural trade imbalance with China. The EU's goods trade deficit with China now exceeds €1 billion (US$1.12 billion) a day, she said.

“And this is why we need to act,” said von der Leyen.“Our industries have called for action and we have heard them and we will respond, including some more safeguards.”

The hybrid cap, which will cut China's exports by almost half in 2027, was set at a level deemed high enough to deter retaliation, the people told Bloomberg. It is expected to take effect in December and last four years, with China's quota rising by 6% a year after the first year.

The deal marked a shift in Beijing's tactics. After the EU imposed duties of up to 35.3% on Chinese-made battery electric vehicles in October 2024, China filed a complaint at the WTO and later imposed its own duties on European brandy, pork, and dairy products.

WTO disputes typically take years to settle, and the organization's Appellate Body has been unable to hear appeals since December 2019.

Beijing also faces a tighter deadline, as its trade truce with the United States runs only until January 10, leaving little room for a second trade war with Europe. The two-month extension was announced on September 23, as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the US for a state visit hosted by US President Donald Trump.