Holley Performance Brands And Amotiv Form Strategic Collaboration To Expand Brand Reach Across North America, Australia And New Zealand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration launches with Flowmaster Engineered by Ryco Performance Oil Filters, extending Holley's iconic Flowmaster brand into a new product category

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), home to a portfolio of iconic automotive brands serving enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket, and Amotiv Limited (ASX: AOV), which owns a portfolio of companies specializing in the automotive aftermarket and accessories sector, today announced a strategic collaboration designed to expand the reach of each company's brands across North America, Australia and New Zealand. The collaboration pairs Holley's iconic enthusiast brands and established North American customer channels with Amotiv's portfolio of automotive aftermarket brands and its product and technical capabilities.

The collaboration supports Holley's strategy of extending its iconic brands into adjacent product categories and broadening the solutions available to its customers, while offering Amotiv broader access to the North American performance aftermarket. Over time, the companies expect the relationship to introduce complementary products in each other's markets and to create opportunities for collaboration across selected operational and technical capabilities.

As a first step, the companies plan to introduce Flowmaster Engineered by Ryco Performance Oil Filters, a line of high-performance oil filters for North America using Ryco's race-inspired, award-winning SynTec technology. The line is branded under Flowmaster, one of the most recognized names in performance, and engineered by Ryco, Amotiv's filtration technology brand, which is market-leading in Australia. It marks Flowmaster's entry into filtration, giving the brand a new reason to stay part of every enthusiast's build.









Early development samples - Flowmaster Engineered by Ryco spin-on and cartridge oil filters

“Over the past year, we've built a strong working relationship with Amotiv's leadership team and developed real respect for the engineering depth and operational discipline across their business,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Holley Performance Brands.“We share a commitment to the enthusiasts who rely on our brands, and we're excited to build on that foundation as we grow together.”

Following the initial filter line, the companies are evaluating additional opportunities for 2027 and beyond, including expanding sales and distribution of Amotiv's DBA brake and XClutch products through Holley's North American channels; Amotiv-led sales and distribution of select Holley Performance Brands products in Australia and New Zealand; and collaboration across warehousing, distribution, technical resources, supply chain and sourcing. These opportunities remain subject to further evaluation and applicable approvals.

“Holley has built an exceptional team, infrastructure and operating platform in North America, and the time we've spent together has made clear how well our two businesses complement each other,” said Graeme Whickman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Amotiv Limited.“We look forward to working closely with the Holley team to unlock that potential and grow our brands.”

Holley and Amotiv expect to share further details on the collaboration at a joint press conference at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 3 at 12:00pm at Holley's booth in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more Amotiv company news, click here.

For more Holley company news, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Holley's ability to execute and successfully commercialize its planned initiatives with Amotiv, Holley's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits expected from the collaboration with Amotiv, the ability for Holley and Amotiv to develop and introduce products on the anticipated timing and in targeted geographies, or at all,and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) is home to a portfolio of iconic brands that serve enthusiasts across the high-performance aftermarket. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets category-leading products and solutions for automotive enthusiasts through a focused portfolio spanning four consumer vertical groupings: American Performance, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing. For more than a century, Holley has built its reputation through innovation, technical expertise and a deep understanding of enthusiast culture. For more information, visit holley.com.

About Amotiv Limited

Amotiv Limited (ASX: AOV) owns a portfolio of companies specializing in high-quality automotive products and solutions for the automotive aftermarket and accessories sector. With more than 50 trusted brands, more than 1,900 team members and more than 40 global locations, Amotiv operates through three strategic divisions: 4WD Accessories and Trailering; Lighting, Power and Electrical; and Powertrain and Undercar. From its early days more than 85 years ago manufacturing chemicals and filters, the company has expanded and diversified through strategic acquisitions and continuous innovation. For more information, visit amotiv.com.

Holley Media Relations Contact(s):

Nathan Espinosa, Michael Murray

Kahn Media

818-881-5246

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Holley Investor Relations Contact:

Sloan Bohlen, Jenna Kozlowski

Solebury Strategic Communications

203-428-3224

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Amotiv Contact:

Stuart Chandler, CEO – Powertrain & Undercar, Amotiv

Via: ...

+61 427 341 849

Amotiv Investor Relations Contact:

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at