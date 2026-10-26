Greenpoint's One Wild Launches Carrie The Tree Fairy In Print, Animation And Live Events

Carrie the Tree Fairy: A Fall Fairy Tale, the debut picture book from Brooklyn-based storytelling studio One Wild, written by Meghan Oliver and illustrated by Handowin He. Photography by Agathe Tampier.

Children free play at a play kitchen, with the caterpillar and snail from Carrie the Tree Fairy, at One Wild's "Books, Bread & Beats!" event. Photography by Agathe Tampier. Illustration by Handowin He.

Children make their own version of Dale the Snail from Carrie the Tree Fairy, and One Wild's "Books, Bread & Beats!". Photogtaphy by Agathe Tampier.

Debut title from the new Brooklyn story studio is already reaching families on screen, on stage, and in stores.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Wild Project, a new storytelling studio based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, has launched its debut picture book, Carrie the Tree Fairy: A Fall Fairy Tale, and the book is already living beyond the page. An animated read-aloud of Carrie is now streaming on MovingStories, a YouTube read-aloud channel with roughly 85,000 subscribers, which focuses on calm and slow media for children in order to promote a love of reading. The adaptation has attracted more than 5,900 views in just over two weeks, bringing Carrie's story to families beyond the printed page. On Sunday, October 18, the book's launch celebration,“Books, Bread and Beats!” brought families to McCarren Parkhouse for art-making, face painting, sourdough treats from Mila Bakes, and live music from The Band Method, led by Broadway performer Andrea Dora Smith.Carrie the Tree Fairy is the story of a brave, imaginative little tree fairy who has an idea, and even when no one else believes in it, she follows through. That idea gives us the season we know as fall. The book is written in a lilting, rhyming read-aloud style and illustrated by award-winning artist Handowin He of the School of Visual Arts.Momentum has come quickly. More than 20% of the first printing sold as pre-orders before publication. The book is now available at retailers including Bella Luna Toys and Smoochie Baby in Williamsburg, Hunca Muncas in Beacon, and the Paper Hare book truck in Northeast Florida, and beyond. Less than a month after publication, One Wild is already expanding Carrie's world, with new stories and experiences for families in the works.Jim Cox of the Midwest Book Review calls Carrie "an original, charming, picturesque, and deftly crafted fairytale themed picture book," "especially and unreservedly recommended" for family, daycare, preschool, elementary school, and community library collections."Children deserve unique and beautiful things, things that are thoughtfully made," said founder Meghan Oliver.One Wild was founded on a simple mission: to make childhood happier through storytelling, books, events, music, and play. Oliver spent more than 15 years in independent film working on financing and distribution for titles including Apple/A24's The Sky Is Everywhere, the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Clemency, and Shirley starring Elisabeth Moss. She sees One Wild as a return to her first love.“Books are why I got into film in the first place. Starting with books, I hope to build worlds that honor childhood,” she said.A portion of every One Wild print run will be donated to hospitals and childhood nonprofits, including Comfort Cases, which supports children entering the foster system; Hope Gardens; and Bethany House, which supports women and mothers with children experiencing homelessness.Families can sign up for One Wild's "letters” at onewildproject, and find One Wild on Instagram at @onewildproject.Press assets: High-resolution cover art, and interior book photos and product and event photography are available at [link]. All photography by Agathe Tampier; illustrations by Handowin He.Book details: Carrie the Tree Fairy: A Fall Fairy Tale | Ages 3–7 | Hardcover, 32 pages, 8.5 × 11 in | $19.99 | ISBN 979-8-9931956-0-5 | onewildprojectAbout One Wild:One Wild is a storytelling studio founded in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, driven by children's books. Through immersive storytelling, it builds worlds that honor childhood. Carrie the Tree Fairy is its first title. Its name comes from Mary Oliver's question,“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”About Meghan Oliver:Meghan Oliver is the author of Carrie the Tree Fairy and the founder of One Wild, a Greenpoint-based children's imprint. She lives in Brooklyn with her family and believes that children's books are their own unique art form-and that childhood is a special, distinct season of life worthy of being honored.Her favorite place has always been a bookstore or library, a love that eventually led her into the world of independent film. For more than 15 years, she has helped raise financing and arrange distribution for dozens of feature films, all while deepening her appreciation for the power of storytelling.About Handowin HeHandowin He is an award-winning author-illustrator based in NYC/Shanghai. Handowin has a unique insight into color, skillfully using color combinations and storytelling artistic techniques to make her works full of vitality and emotion. Her creations not only showcase a deep understanding of narrative art but also reflect her boundless creativity, bringing a unique artistic expression.She has collaborated on many significant projects with globally renowned enterprises, as well as global and domestic children's book publishing houses. She brings stories to life through rich visual narratives that inspire curiosity, wonder, and an appreciation for the world around us.###

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Greenpoint's One Wild Launches Carrie the Tree Fairy in Print, Animation and Live Events News Provided By OneWild LLC October 26, 2026, 22:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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