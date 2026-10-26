Chris Carson Receives Honorary Doctor Of Technology Degree From International American University

Dr. Chris Carson

Recognition honors contributions to artificial intelligence, technological innovation and entrepreneurship, including more than a dozen patents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Chris Carson, Founder, Global CEO and Chairman of EchoTwin AI, in addition to his Doctor of Philosophy, has received an honorary Doctor of Technology degree from International American University in recognition of his contributions to artificial intelligence, technological innovation and the development of systems that address challenges in the physical world.The honorary degrees recognize a career spanning more than two decades of technology development and entrepreneurship. Carson's work bridges computer vision, machine learning, spatial intelligence and Physical AI, translating research and engineering into technologies designed to improve mobility, infrastructure monitoring and city operations."Throughout my career, I've been driven by the challenge of turning advances in AI into technologies that solve real-world problems,” said Carson.“This honor also reflects the work of the talented teams I've had the privilege to build alongside. At EchoTwin AI, we're continuing that work by helping cities turn everyday observations into intelligence and action, advancing our vision of autonomous city operations and self-healing cities.”A named inventor on more than a dozen patents, Carson has contributed to innovations in AI-enabled sensing, traffic and lane violation detection, sensor fusion and automated compliance monitoring. His work connects the ability of machines to perceive their surroundings with the contextual understanding needed to support practical decisions and actions.Across his entrepreneurial ventures, Carson has raised more than $220 million in funding and built nearly $1 billion in shareholder value for investors. These achievements reflect his experience in bringing together technical innovation, capital formation and business development to build technology companies.Through the companies he has founded-Caruma Technologies, Hayden AI and EchoTwin AI-Carson has pursued the development and commercialization of AI technologies. His contributions extend beyond invention to building engineering teams, guiding product development and bringing emerging technologies into operational use.At EchoTwin AI, Carson is advancing a vision for real-time urban intelligence that combines mobile sensing, computer vision, edge AI, vision-language models and geospatial intelligence. This approach seeks to help cities move from periodic inspections toward a more continuous understanding of infrastructure, assets and changing street conditions.A central element of that vision is transforming vehicles already operating on city streets into mobile sensing platforms. By connecting observations with location and operational context, these systems are designed to help municipal teams identify hazards, prioritize maintenance and coordinate responses.The recognition reflects Carson's sustained work at the intersection of invention, entrepreneurship and public benefit: developing AI capabilities and building the organizations and products needed to put them into practice.The Doctor of Technology is an honorary degree conferred honoris causa in recognition of professional achievement and contribution.About Chris CarsonDr. Chris Carson is a technology entrepreneur, inventor and the Founder, Global CEO and Chairman of EchoTwin AI. He holds a Ph.D. and D.Tech (h.c.) and is a named inventor on more than a dozen patents. Across his entrepreneurial ventures, he has raised more than $220 million in funding and built nearly $1 billion in shareholder value for investors. His work spans artificial intelligence, computer vision, intelligent mobility and urban technology. He previously founded Hayden AI and Caruma Technologies.About EchoTwin AIEchoTwin develops Physical AI technology that transforms existing city fleets into continuously learning infrastructure intelligence networks. Its platform is designed to help cities understand real-world conditions, anticipate emerging issues and turn insight into action-advancing the vision of autonomous city operations and self-healing cities.

Irina Gribanova

EchoTwin AI

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Chris Carson Receives Honorary Doctor of Technology Degree from International American University News Provided By EchoTwin AI October 26, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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