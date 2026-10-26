Twinebiller Now Available In Quickbooks App Marketplace To Help Accounting Firms Protect Software Billing Margins

Twine Biller Subscriptions Simplified

Announcement coincides with Intuit Connect as TwineApps helps accounting and bookkeeping firms keep client software billing aligned with changing costs.

- Trent YesbergSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TwineApps has announced that Twine Biller is now available in the QuickBooks app marketplace, Apps. The announcement coincides with Intuit Connect in Las Vegas, running from 26 to 28 October 2026, and focuses on a commercial challenge for accounting and bookkeeping firms: keeping client software billing aligned with what those subscriptions actually cost.A fixed client fee does not mean the software costs inside it stay fixed. Supplier prices rise, introductory discounts expire, licences are added and client employee numbers change. When those changes do not flow through to a firm's billing review, the firm can absorb the difference and lose engagement margin.Twine Biller helps firms manage software subscriptions purchased on behalf of clients and how they rebill them. The aim is to make the relationship between software expenditure and client billing clearer, so firms can identify changes and decide how to respond.For a firm investing in technology to improve client service, the commercial question is whether it can also see the cost of the software it purchases for clients and keep its billing in step. Reviewing those costs gives the firm a basis for deciding what to recover, what to include in an agreed fee and when to discuss a change with the client.Twine Biller creates invoices that firms send to QuickBooks Online. Clients receive QuickBooks invoices without needing a separate Twine Biller account. This connects the rebilling process with the firm's accounting workflow, while keeping subscription data sources and billing destinations distinct.The problem was familiar to TwineApps co-founder Trent Yesberg through his own accounting firm. During the development and testing of Twine Biller, his firm identified more than AU$26,000 in annual recurring software billings that had not been recovered correctly. Across approximately 300 clients with subscriptions, that represented about AU$86 per client per year.The gaps arose from everyday changes: missed invoices, new clients not added to billing, changing employee numbers and subscriptions moving between plans. The software purchasing information and client billing decisions had become disconnected.“Firms put a lot of thought into choosing technology for their clients. The costs of those tools need the same attention. When prices or subscriptions change, firms need to see what that means for their billing and margins. We built Twine Biller to make that work easier to manage, giving accountants and bookkeepers more time to focus on their clients,” said Trent Yesberg, Co-Founder of TwineApps.Twine Biller is available in Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States, Canada and all other QuickBooks Online markets. It supports transaction currencies AUD, USD, GBP, EUR and NZD. A 45-day free trial gives firms time to experience (typically) two (monthly) billing cycles with Twine Biller.View TwineBiller in the QuickBooks app marketplace:About TwineAppsTwineApps builds practical applications for accounting and bookkeeping firms. Founded by Trent Yesberg, Tish Bhagwandeen, CA, and Damien Greathead, its first product, Twine Biller, helps firms track, manage and rebill software subscriptions purchased on behalf of clients, keeping client billing aligned with changing software costs. Learn more at twineapps.

Damien Greathead

PreFlight Labs

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TwineBiller now available in QuickBooks app marketplace to help accounting firms protect software billing margins News Provided By PreFlight Labs October 26, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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