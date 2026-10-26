Fiberfield Helps Fiber Contractors Digitize Construction Markups, Billing And As-Builts

Crew using FiberField to report daily production on prints.

Purpose-built software connects digital redlines, field progress, billing and as-builts with QuickBooks integration and API connectivity.

- Anthony MorelloAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FiberField, a software platform built specifically for fiber optic and underground utility contractors, is helping construction companies replace paper redlines, Excel spreadsheets and manual documentation with connected digital workflows.The platform allows field crews to mark up construction prints, record installed quantities, attach photos and document completed work directly from smartphones or tablets. Project managers can access this information in one place and use it to prepare billing documents, inspections and as-builts.For many fiber to the home (FTTH) contractors, construction documentation remains a manual process. Crews record completed work on paper prints or PDFs, while office staff spend hours collecting redlines, verifying footages, organizing photos and preparing customer billing. FiberField connects these workflows, reducing the need to transfer the same information between multiple systems.| Fiber Contractors Are Moving Away From Paper |Morello Construction, led by owner Anthony Morello, is among the contractors using FiberField to digitize field documentation. They work across multiple states where one single project, like the one in Montana, can include over 20 OLTs and hundreds of thousans of feet of underground deployment. "FiberField has been instrumental in streamlining the process, getting the information from the field to the office in real time." -Anthony Morello.5A Communications, represented by Lisa Laney, has also adopted FiberField to support its construction documentation workflows. She has her office in Kentucky, but got her crews working in multiple states. Each crew can markup their prints in the end of the day, and everything is fed into one centeral location in FiberField. Allowing her to see everyone work whenever she needs to. According the Lisa, one of the key parts is how easy its been to use. in her own works: "I believe my 6 year old grand daughter can use it." - Lisa Laney.Both companies illustrate how specialized software can help contractors modernize operations while keeping field documentation practical for construction crews.| Digital Construction Markups, Billing and As-Builts |With FiberField, contractors upload PDF construction prints and allow field crews to document completed work directly on the drawings. Crews can draw lines, place markers, attach jobsite photos, record installed footages and associate completed quantities with billing codes.Project managers and office staff can review field progress, manage inspections and prepare billing and as-built documentation using information already collected in the field. By connecting field documentation with office workflows, FiberField helps contractors reduce repetitive data entry and administrative work.| QuickBooks Integration and Custom ERP Connectivity |FiberField integrates with QuickBooks, connecting construction billing workflows with accounting operations. The platform also provides API access that allows contractors to connect project and field data with other business systems. These capabilities support custom integrations with ERP platforms, internal dashboards, reporting tools and business intelligence applications. Rather than requiring contractors to replace their existing technology infrastructure, FiberField is designed to become part of their digital operations.| Built for Fiber and Underground Utility Contractors |FiberField focuses on the specific documentation and billing requirements of fiber optic and underground utility construction. The platform supports digital PDF redlines, daily progress tracking, field photos, installed quantities, inspections, construction billing, as-builts and centralized project documentation. Its purpose is to simplify how contractors collect information in the field and use that information throughout their business.| About FiberField |FiberField is a construction documentation and billing software platform for fiber optic and underground utility contractors. The software connects digital construction markups, daily progress, inspections, billing and as-builts, with QuickBooks integration and API connectivity for custom business systems.Learn more at .

Mark

Fiber Field Technology Inc.

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FiberField Helps Fiber Contractors Digitize Construction Markups, Billing and As-Builts News Provided By Fiber Field Technology Inc. October 26, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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