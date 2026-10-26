Maverick's Legacy Celebrates 13Th Life Saved And Surpasses 3,400 Airway-Clearance Devices Donated

13th Life Saved in memory of Maverick Chambers

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- said Kimberly Chambers, co-founder of Maverick's LegacyBRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire/ -- New Jersey nonprofit, founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers, reaches a milestone made possible entirely by community support.Maverick's Legacy, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in memory of Maverick Scott Chambers, celebrates the 13th life saved through its donated airway-clearance devices, a milestone reached as the organization surpasses 3,400 LifeVacdevices placed with schools, daycares, police departments, and first responders across New Jersey.The 13th save came when an officer with the Springfield Police Department in Union County, N.J., used a donated LifeVac to rescue a woman in her early 60s who began choking on a non-food object at her workplace. After a coworker called 911 when initial rescue attempts could not clear her airway, responding officers first attempted abdominal thrusts. When those failed, they deployed the LifeVac device Maverick's Legacy had donated to the department, clearing her airway enough for her to breathe on her own as she was transported to a local hospital for further care.“Every one of those saves happened because the right tool was available when it was needed most, thanks to our supporters.” said Darrin Chambers, co-founder of Maverick's Legacy.“Over 13 families still have a child, a parent, a grandparent, a friend, and a coworker because of Maverick,”It adds to a growing number of New Jersey police departments, now 9, that have used a Maverick's Legacy–donated device in a real emergency, reinforcing the organization's belief that police, often first on scene, should never be without a tool for the times traditional methods fail.Since its founding, Maverick's Legacy has provided more than $250,000 in life-saving devices to the field, donating over 3,400 outright and subsidizing more than 2,000 additional devices through community partnerships and events. These efforts focus on the schools, daycares, and first-responder agencies where they can make the greatest difference. They are also part of a broader movement: LifeVac, the first and only FDA De Novo–authorized suction airway-clearance device, is now credited with saving nearly 6,700 lives worldwide, including thousands of children.A mission powered by communityEvery device donated, and every life saved, is made possible entirely by donors, sponsors, and community partners who believe no family should endure the loss the Chambers family has carried since 2022. As the mission reaches more departments and classrooms, the need behind it grows. Continued donations and sponsorships allow the next device to reach the patrol car, daycare, or classroom where it may one day make the difference.“We've never asked anyone to carry this mission for us, only to stand beside us,” said Kimberly Chambers, co-founder.“Every dollar and every partnership becomes another chance to save a life in Maverick's name.”Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting or sponsoring the mission can learn more and give at . Tax-deductible donations and sponsorship opportunities are available year-round.About Maverick's LegacyMaverick's Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Branchville, N.J., founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in loving memory of their son, Maverick Scott Chambers, who died in April 2022 at nearly five months old following a choking accident. The organization works to prevent choking tragedies through education, advocacy, and donations of LifeVac airway-clearance devices to schools, daycares, and first responders. Maverick's Legacy holds the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), the highest recognition of accountability in the nonprofit sector.Learn more or get involved atFollow us on Facebook at facebook/MavericksLegacyOfficial/

Ara Chekmayan

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Maverick's Legacy Celebrates 13th Life Saved and Surpasses 3,400 Airway-Clearance Devices Donated News Provided By Tactical Public Relations Inc October 26, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services



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