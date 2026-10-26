Azerbaijan-Banned Turkish Media Representative Detained In Istanbul
The media group announced this on the social media platform X.
It was reported that he was detained by Istanbul police over his social media posts.
“We are closely monitoring the legal proceedings through his lawyer,” the media group added.
It should be noted that 31 Turkish citizens have been declared persona non grata in connection with statements made on various social media platforms and online outlets that were directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty, national security, constitutional order, people and leadership, as well as calls for the violent seizure of power and the incitement of violence on the grounds of religious radicalism, religious hatred and hostility. Muhammed Emin Yıldırım is also on the list.
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