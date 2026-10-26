Executives From Shopify, JLL And Groupe Dynamite Join Warematch's Advisory Board

Shopify's former Global Head of Shipping & Fulfillment, Maia Benson, JLL's current Global Logistics Growth Lead for EMEA and APAC, Guy Gueirard, and Groupe Dynamite's former Chief Digital Officer, Max Boyer, will help drive WareMatch's product development and digital growth while accelerating its global expansion.

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WareMatch, a global 3PL marketplac and bidding platform, announced that Maia Benson, Guy Gueirard and Max Boyer have joined its advisory board. WareMatch connects shippers and ecommerce brands with third-party logistics (3PL) providers through a transparent marketplace. Shippers/brands compare providers and receive competing bids, while 3PLs gain a channel to market their capacity and win new business.

Where WareMatch is Going

Working alongside WareMatch's co-founders Ryan Kalisky, Ben Toulch and the CTO Rahul Bains, the advisors will help guide the company's global product strategy and growth. They will also help drive product development, digital growth, adoption among brands and 3PLs, and expansion across EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific).

“ We couldn't be more excited to bring this all-star group of advisors together. Each of the three new members brings a distinct area of expertise to WareMatch. Maia will guide product strategy, helping shape how the platform develops as it serves more shippers and logistics providers. Max will support the company's digital marketing and business development efforts, with a focus on building the strategies that drive new partnerships and customer acquisition. Guy brings experience in contract logistics and international markets, and will advise WareMatch as it expands beyond its current footprint. Together, their combined experience gives WareMatch the guidance it needs for its next stage of growth.”

- Ryan Kalisky, CEO

Meet the Advisors

Maia Benson: Product Strategy

Maia Benson

“It's time for brands to be able to buy warehousing services with one-click checkout. Powered by AI and connected to core supply-and-demand systems, WareMatch's commerce platform helps brands know what to buy, buy it at a fair price, and measure its value after purchase. On the supply side, commercial real estate owners and 3PLs gain inventory and yield management capabilities that aren't available in the market today. I'm excited to join the advisory board and support the product vision, the team and its growth.”

- Maia Benson

Guy Gueirard: International Strategy

Guy Gueirard

“In an ever more volatile and uncertain world, agility is essential. I believe WareMatch solutions can help the logistics industry face these challenges. This is why I am excited to join the WareMatch advisory board.”

- Guy Gueirard

Max Boyer: Digital Growth

Max Boyer

“WareMatch has the ingredients of a category-defining company: a large and fragmented market, a painful problem for customers, and a technology platform that can fundamentally improve how the industry works. I'm excited to work with the team to accelerate growth on both sides of the marketplace, deepen WareMatch's value to brands and 3PLs, and build a scalable growth engine that can support the company's next stage.”

- Max Boyer

Brands looking for warehousing or 3PL fulfillment providers, and 3PL providers interested in listing facilities, can reach us at WareMatch.

About WareMatch

WareMatch is a 3PL marketplace and bidding platform connecting businesses with 3PL providers. Its digital tools let brands and 3PLs centralize their fulfillment and warehousing data to make better decisions, while helping providers modernize their digital marketing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media contact: WareMatch Inc.,..., 888-765-3223