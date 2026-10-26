MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Astrynex Capital outlines its AI-driven quantitative research framework under founder Grant Whitford, bringing together global equity analysis, multi-factor modeling, portfolio research and risk assessment. The Chicago-headquartered firm also describes its international research network and the use of data-led techniques across securities markets.

Astrynex Capital is highlighting its focus on artificial intelligence, quantitative investment research and global securities-market analysis under founder Grant Whitford, who serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategist and is identified in the firm's analyst profile as Chief Investment Analyst. The research approach connects data-led methods with equity-market analysis, fixed-income research, portfolio construction and international market developments.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Astrynex Capital describes financial-services activities spanning wealth planning, asset-allocation advisory, securities analysis and financial technology. According to the firm's published profile, its research and services are directed toward high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporate institutions and international investors.

The research framework combines big-data modeling, machine learning, quantitative backtesting, and structured risk analysis to examine market conditions. The company describes these methods as tools for evaluating research assumptions and portfolio exposures, rather than substitutes for investment judgment.

Connecting AI Research Methods with Portfolio Analysis

AI-driven quantitative investment research is one of Astrynex Capital's principal areas of focus. The company's stated initiatives include its AI Stock Selection Series and AI Quantitative Trading program, which connect statistical modeling, market data analysis and the development of research systems.

The research approach incorporates big-data analysis, reinforcement-learning techniques and quantitative backtesting to study historical market behavior and assess potential strategy characteristics. Model results are considered alongside portfolio exposure, liquidity, market structure, asset-class relationships and risk conditions.

Astrynex Capital emphasizes data-driven decision-making and disciplined implementation. Its company materials identify research, strategy analysis and internally developed systems as interconnected elements of its investment-technology work.

Global Equities and Cross-Asset Allocation as Research Areas

The firm's stated traditional-market research interests include U.S. equity-market exchange-traded funds, publicly issued bonds, private equity, futures and international real-estate projects. It examines how economic conditions, interest rates, industry developments and international capital flows can affect different markets.

Its portfolio research perspective considers corporate performance, financial-market trends, diversification and changes in market liquidity. The cross-market approach is intended to connect fundamental securities analysis with wider asset-allocation considerations.

Rather than treating any single asset class or research signal as universally applicable, the company describes its framework as combining market analysis, portfolio-construction considerations and risk assessment across changing conditions.

Grant Whitford: Investment Banking Experience and Research Leadership

According to the company-provided biography, Grant Whitford has 26 years of experience in Wall Street investment banking and global asset management, with specializations in financial technology, AI-driven quantitative research and cross-border capital operations.

The biography states that Whitford worked at Brown Brothers Harriman before establishing Astrynex Capital in 2016, with a focus on cross-border finance and international capital flows. The same company-provided profile lists an economics degree from Princeton University and a FINRA Series 27 qualification.

In his current leadership role, Whitford directs the firm's investment research and strategy development. His stated areas of interest include equities, fixed income, multi-factor modeling, macroeconomic analysis and the application of artificial intelligence to investment research.

International Research Coverage and Operating Structure

Astrynex Capital identifies Chicago as its headquarters and describes investment research centers in Los Angeles, London, Singapore and Zurich. Its geographic research focus spans North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets.

The company reports a professional team of 35 analysts, wealth-management specialists, asset-management professionals and AI engineers. Its profile also describes research and management activity involving more than 1,200 investment portfolios. These figures are based on company-provided information.

Across these markets, the firm aims to connect financial-market research, regional economic developments and cross-border capital analysis within a structured investment framework.

Risk Analysis and Responsible Investment

Astrynex Capital says its investment research combines quantitative modeling, historical testing, cross-market research and risk assessment. Its published materials also identify environmental, social and governance considerations as part of its broader strategic framework.

The company emphasizes research discipline, data interpretation and ongoing review when assessing long-term market developments. These principles guide its stated approach to investment research and portfolio analysis.

About Grant Whitford

Grant Whitford is the founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategist of Astrynex Capital, and is identified as Chief Investment Analyst in the company's analyst profile. According to that profile, he has 26 years of investment-banking and asset-management experience focusing on global capital flows, quantitative investment methods and cross-border financial markets.

About Astrynex Capital

Astrynex Capital is a Chicago-headquartered financial-services firm founded in 2016. This release focuses on its wealth-planning and asset-allocation research, securities analysis, AI-driven quantitative methods and international capital-markets perspective, particularly across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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Astrynex Capital Highlights AI-Driven Quant Research and Global Equities Under Grant Whitford